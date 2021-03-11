Carillon Tower Advisers and Reams Asset Management Win 2021 U.S. Refinitiv Lipper Fund and Group Awards

/EIN News/ -- St, Petersburg, FL, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carillon Tower Advisers (“Carillon”), a global, multi-boutique asset management firm, and its partner affiliate Reams Asset Management (“Reams”), a fixed income specialist, are pleased to announce that they have been honored with multiple United States 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards. The highly regarded annual awards recognize funds and fund management companies that have consistently delivered strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.



In the United States Group Awards, Carillon received a Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award as the best small company fund family in the Fixed Income asset class group (out of 84 fund families).



"We're proud to receive this recognition, which reflects the skill, discipline and prescience of the Reams investment team managing our Carillon Reams Bond Funds," said Susan Walzer, President of the Carillon Family of Funds. "The entire Carillon team remains committed to fundamental research and active risk management in pursuit of alpha generation on behalf of our clients."



In addition, the Reams investment team received recognition from the Refinitiv Lipper U.S. Fund Awards:



In the Core Bond Funds category, the Carillon Reams Core Bond Fund, Class I (SCCIX) was named best fund over three-year and five-year periods (out of 130 and 115 funds respectively as of 11/30/20).

In the Core Plus Bond Funds category, the Carillon Reams Core Plus Bond Fund, Class I (SCPZX) was awarded best fund over five years (out of 55 funds as of 11/30/20).



“On behalf of the entire team at Reams Asset Management, I’d like to thank Lipper for these awards,” said Mark Egan, Reams Chief Investment Officer and Lead Portfolio Manager of the Carillon Reams Bond Funds. “It is an honor to receive this prestigious recognition for an especially challenging year, one in which Reams was able to pursue outstanding returns for our clients and help them toward their investment objectives.”



The Refinitiv Lipper Awards are based on a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. (See Disclaimer)



About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

The Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv have been honoring funds and fund management companies for over 30 years in more than 17 countries. The merit of the winners is based entirely on objective, quantitative criteria. Proprietary methodology is the foundation of the award qualification. This, coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige, and ensures the award has lasting value. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

About Carillon Tower Advisers

Carillon Tower Advisers is a global asset management company that combines the exceptional insight and agility of individual investment teams with the strength and stability of a full-service firm. Together with our partner affiliates – ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management, and Scout Investments – we offer a range of investment strategies and asset classes through multiple vehicles. Our focus is on sustainable, risk-adjusted returns and alpha generation. We believe this lineup of institutional-class portfolio managers can help investors meet their long-term business and financial goals. Ultimately, our structure allows affiliated investment teams to focus on what they do best: managing portfolios. Visit www.carillontower.com.



About Reams Asset Management

Reams Asset Management is a fixed income specialist whose mission is to provide high-quality investment expertise and unmatched client service. Our investment approach, applied consistently since the firm was founded in 1981, seeks to take advantage of bond market volatility and react opportunistically to valuation discrepancies. Reams offers clients a broad range of standard fixed income strategies as well as flexible, customized solutions that seek to maximize risk-adjusted total returns over a full market cycle while minimizing downside risk. Reams Asset Management is a division of Scout Investments, Inc., which is an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc.





Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of any fund carefully before investing. Call 1.800.421.4184 or your financial professional for a prospectus, which contains this and other important information about the funds. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest or send money.





Risk Considerations: The return of principal in a fixed income fund is not guaranteed. Fixed income funds have the same interest rate, inflation, issuer, maturity and credit risks that are associated with underlying fixed income securities owned by the fund. Mortgage- and Asset-Backed Securities are subject to prepayment risk and the risk of default on the underlying mortgages or other assets.



High-yield securities involve greater risk than investment grade securities and tend to be more sensitive to economic conditions and credit risk.



Foreign investments present additional risks due to currency fluctuations, economic and political factors, government regulations, differences in accounting standards and other factors.



Derivatives such as credit default swap agreements and futures contracts may involve greater risks than if the fund invested in the referenced obligation directly. Derivatives are subject to risks such as market risk, liquidity risk, interest rate risk, credit risk and management risk. Derivative investments could lose more than the principal amount invested. The Fund may use derivatives for hedging purposes or as part of its investment strategy. The use of leverage and derivatives investments could accelerate losses to the fund. These losses could exceed the amount originally invested.|



The Fund may, at times, experience higher-than-average portfolio turnover, which may generate significant taxable gains and increased trading expenses, which, in turn, may lower the fund's return.



Disclaimer:

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

The award for small fund family groups requires at least three distinct portfolios in one of the asset classes – equity, bond or mixed-asset. The lowest average decile rank of the three years’ consistent return measure of the eligible funds per asset class and group will determine the asset class group award winner over the three-year period. 84 family universe.



Class I shares are offered without an initial sales charge and without any 12b-1 fees. Class I shares are available for qualified institutions and individual investors purchasing shares for their own account with a minimum initial investment of $10,000. Qualified institutions include corporations, banks, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and trusts.



Past performance is not indicative of future results. Strong ratings are not indicative of future positive fund performance. Expense waivers had a material effect on the returns, ratings and rankings of both funds which would have been lower absent waivers.



Carillon Tower Advisers is the investment adviser for the Carillon Family of Funds and Scout Investments is the sub-adviser to the Carillon Reams Bond Funds. Reams Asset Management is a division of Scout Investments. Scout Investments is a wholly owned subsidiary of Carillon Tower Advisers. Carillon Fund Distributors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eagle Asset Management (a sub-advisor to certain of the Carillon Family of Funds) and Eagle Asset Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Carillon Tower Advisers. All entities named are affiliates.





Jennifer Orsi Carillon Tower Advisers (727) 567-4937 Jennifer.Orsi@carillontower.com Shree Dhond / Doug Allen Dukas Linden Public Relations (646) 722-6531 / (646) 722-6530 carillontower@dlpr.com