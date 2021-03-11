Avantax Wealth Management’s Davin Carey Recognized by Forbes Among Top Wealth Advisors in California

Oxnard-based senior wealth advisor joins Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, a ranking of top advisors in states across the country

A longtime Avantax Financial Professional, Carey recently joined Avantax in a new capacity as Regional Vice President - Financial Planning Consultant. Carey continues to serve his existing book of clients through his independent practice, Carey & Hanna | Tax & Wealth Planners, while also leading the regional expansion of Avantax Planning Partners℠ (formerly HKFS), as the Avantax family strengthens its presence across Southern California delivering tax-integrated financial advice.

“Davin has always been aligned with Avantax’s belief that financial planning fueled by tax-smart advice is the best way to serve clients, and that by integrating unique tax insight into the client’s financial situation, we can uncover opportunities and see pitfalls that others might miss,” said Avantax Wealth Management President Todd Mackay. “Avantax’s mission is to positively impact clients’ lives by helping them pursue their financial goals, and Davin exemplifies this every day; we’re pleased that his excellent work has been recognized by Forbes magazine.”

Over the past decade, Davin has been recognized among an elite tier of Avantax advisors — serving on the Premier Advisors Forum of top 75 producers and recognized as a “Pacesetter” and “Field Leader” for the firm’s rapid growth and commitment to mentoring fellow advisors. Davin is the youngest advisor ever to qualify for the President’s Advisor Council — a network of Avantax’s top 15 producers from across the country — where he has ranked since 2016. For the past several years, Davin has also been a member of the Avantax Advisor Council, participating in pilot programs and providing feedback on products, features and new software that shape the future of the Avantax community.

“I’m excited to be named among Forbes’ Best-in-State Advisors for California,” said Carey. “A commitment to serving my clients’ best interests, coupled with the depth of support Avantax provides Financial Professionals regardless of their chosen affiliation model, played a big part in my inclusion on this list.”

Avantax believes that its range of flexible affiliation options and its commitment to the success of its Financial Professionals are key to attracting and retaining independent Financial Professionals. The firm’s flexible affiliation models include:

Independent broker-dealer for tax and wealth management professionals to whom independence is paramount.

for tax and wealth management professionals to whom independence is paramount. Multiple referral models for tax professionals who prefer a partnership or affiliation model through which their clients’ financial planning needs are met.

for tax professionals who prefer a partnership or affiliation model through which their clients’ financial planning needs are met. An employee-based model serving CPAs and tax professionals by partnering with Avantax’s in-house RIA.



About Avantax Wealth Management℠

Avantax Wealth Management℠ (which comprises the Wealth Management business of Blucora, Inc.) offers a tax-advantaged approach for comprehensive financial planning. Through its Tax-Smart approach, Avantax Financial Professionals help clients leverage taxes to create financial growth opportunities; Avantax has $83 billion in total client assets, as of Dec. 31, 2020. Most financial companies treat taxes as an afterthought, or not at all, even though taxes are one of life’s most complex and costly expenses. Avantax uses technology, tax and wealth management insights to uncover tailored and advantageous opportunities across our clients’ financial lifecycles to help enable better long-term outcomes.

The award is not representative of the Financial Advisor's future performance. Neither Davin Carey nor Avantax Investment Services℠ paid a fee to Shook in exchange for the award.

Avantax Wealth ManagementSM is the holding company for the group of companies providing financial services under the Avantax name. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through licensed agents of Avantax Insurance AgencySM and Avantax Insurance ServicesSM. 3200 Olympus Blvd., Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75019, 972-870-6000

The Avantax family of companies exclusively provide investment products and services through its representatives. Although Avantax Wealth Management℠ does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Avantax representatives may offer these services through their independent outside business. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice. Please consult our firm and your legal professional for specific information regarding your individual situation.