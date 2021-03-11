Podimetrics Adds Senator Bob Kerrey to Advisory Board, Expands Executive Leadership Team to Support Company Growth

The additions come at a critical point in the virtual care management company’s growth

/EIN News/ -- SOMERVILLE, Mass., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Podimetrics , a virtual care management company dedicated to preventing costly and deadly diabetic amputations, announced today the additions of Senator Bob Kerrey to its advisory board and three new hires to its executive leadership team. Former Blue Cross and Blue Shield executive Lori Hough joins as Vice President, Care Management; Kim Carpenter, former executive at HCA Healthcare, joins as Vice President, Marketing; and Liz Woodhouse, a veteran human resources executive, joins as Vice President, People.



“We’re thrilled to welcome these inspiring individuals to our team to increase our reach to patients who desperately need care,” said Dr. Jon Bloom, Podimetrics co-founder and CEO. “Throughout his career, Senator Kerrey has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting our Veterans, a cause very dear to Podimetrics as we expand our work to prevent amputations at more and more VA medical centers across the country. Lori, Kim, and Liz collectively bring significant experience partnering with commercial health companies and managing chronic conditions.”

Senator Kerrey joins Podimetrics’ board of scientific and health care industry advisors with decades of public service and health care experience. He served as a U.S. Senator from Nebraska from 1989-2001, where he sat on the National Bipartisan Commission on the Future of Medicare and regularly fought for equal access to health care for all — including those in rural communities. He previously served as a U.S. Navy SEAL officer during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Medal of Honor. He’s now Managing Director at the investment banking firm Allen & Company LLC, where he supports many innovative health care companies.

“My passion for ensuring equitable access to health care, especially for veterans, brought me to Podimetrics and their impressive work with the VA,” Kerrey said. “Podimetrics has demonstrated the ability to keep this population healthy at home, and I look forward to working together to make sure no one ever has to lose a limb due to diabetes.”

Podimetrics’ new executive hires will support the growth of the company and increase access for more vulnerable patients.

Lori Hough, RN, will serve as Podimetrics’ Vice President, Care Management, scaling up Podimetrics’ work to efficiently and effectively serve more patients. She joins the company from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, where she served as Senior Director, Care Management. With previous experience also at UnitedHealthcare, Optum, Cigna, and Highmark, Inc., Hough brings deep knowledge in leading value-based care initiatives with key health care payers.





Kim Carpenter, a respected industry leader, brings over 20 years of marketing experience to Podimetrics. In her role as Vice President, Marketing, she’ll lead the company’s marketing efforts for patients, providers, and payers. With previous experience at HCA Healthcare and HCB Health, she is well-versed in building, launching, and growing brands in the fast-changing health care landscape.





Liz Woodhouse is a human resources executive with over 20 years of experience. She’ll serve as Podimetrics’ Vice President, People, and, at this time of unprecedented growth, she will lead efforts to recruit, maintain, and support the expanding staff. She joins the company from Walden Behavioral Care, where she spearheaded change management initiatives that cut costs, decreased turnover, and boosted company morale.

Podimetrics is a virtual care management company dedicated to preventing costly and deadly diabetic amputations. With its FDA-cleared SmartMat and best-in-class virtual care management, the company catches early signs of complications, on average, five weeks before they would usually present clinically. The company is seeking talented individuals to fill additional full-time positions. Job descriptions can be found at www.podimetrics.com/careers .

About Podimetrics

Podimetrics is a virtual care management company dedicated to preventing costly and deadly diabetic amputations. We provide high-risk patients our FDA-cleared SmartMat through partnerships with payers and at-risk providers, including the Veterans Health Administration. After placing their feet on the mat for just 20 seconds a day, patients’ data are automatically sent to our care management team, which helps address any concerning findings. By combining cutting-edge technology with best-in-class care management, Podimetrics earns high engagement rates from patients, and allows clinicians to achieve unparalleled outcomes saving limbs, lives, and money, keeping vulnerable populations healthy at home. Founded in 2011 by a physician and engineers from MIT and Harvard, Podimetrics is headquartered in Somerville, MA and backed by Norwich Ventures, Scientific Health Development, Polaris Partners, and Rock Health. For more information, go to www.podimetrics.com or follow us on Twitter @podimetrics.

Podimetrics Contact: Rachel Katz, press@podimetrics.com, 202-792-7200