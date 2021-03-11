Vera Bradley Creates New Limited-Release Minnie Mouse-Themed Patterns in Partnership with Disney Parks®

/EIN News/ -- – “Minnie’s Garden Party” and “Minnie’s Garden Dots” debut today –

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with Disney Parks®, Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA), the iconic women’s fashion and lifestyle brand, has created two limited-release Minnie Mouse-themed novelty patterns called Minnie’s Garden Party and Minnie’s Garden Dots, both of which debuted today.

Vera Bradley drew inspiration from Disney Parks’ annual Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival when designing Minnie’s Garden Party, which features Minnie Mouse fashionably frolicking through a garden of large-scale spring flowers. The polka dots – a nod to Minnie’s signature polka dot dress – and bows in Minnie’s Garden Dots celebrate the character’s unparalleled ability to accessorize.

Daren Hull, Vera Bradley Brand President, noted, “The juxtaposition of nostalgia and whimsy has always been at the heart of Vera Bradley, so we are especially excited to celebrate one of the most iconic women in animation and culture, Minnie Mouse, with our newest collection for Disney Parks—Minnie’s Garden Party and Minnie’s Garden Dots.”

The Minnie’s Garden Party and Minnie’s Garden Dots collection features 20 items, including backpacks, crossbody bags, totes, a travel bag and various travel items, plush throw blankets, and several coordinating accessories. The limited-release collection is exclusively available for in-store shopping at Vera Bradley at Disney Springs®. Customers can also purchase the collection online at www.shopDisney.com and www.verabradley.com, or by calling Vera Bradley at Disney Springs® at (407) 828-0040 during store hours to place a phone order.

