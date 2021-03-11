Knightscope Inc. ASRs Represent Next Generation of Innovation in Security Market

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Knightscope Inc. announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Creating Shareholder Value with a Machine-as-a-Service (MaaS) Business Model.”

Hardware-as-a-Service, or HaaS, is an emerging solution offered as an alternative to buying hardware. It provides companies the opportunity to avoid the stress and expense of buying equipment, allowing them instead to opt for a rental agreement complete with maintenance and support and the ability to keep up with the newest technologies. For the company providing and servicing the hardware, known sometimes as a managed service provider (MSP), the model affords an opportunity to leverage the economics of a key hardware component to add a subscription service, which is commonly associated with SaaS providers.

Knightscope's autonomous security robots (ASRs) represent the next generation of innovation that the stagnant and oft-criticized security market desperately needs. The company employs a Machine-as-a-Service (MaaS) model that provides its customers with a comprehensive solution of hardware and software to quickly scale their security capacities, even on stretched or pressured budgets. This means Knightscope builds, ships and deploys the robot and charging system, provides start-up support, and trains staff on how to operate the integrated system.

About Knightscope Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

