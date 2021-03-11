Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
REMINDER/Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CONFERENCE CALL:

OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
DATE: Friday, March 12, 2021
TIME: 11:00 AM Eastern Time
CALL: 1-877-223-4471

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY PRIOR (MARCH 11) AFTER MARKETS CLOSE, THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 6136497 on your phone. This recording will be available on Friday, March 12, 2021 as of 2:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Friday, March 19, 2021.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

NOTE TO FIRST-TIME ANALYSTS: Please contact Saint Victor Investments Inc. at 514-245-9232 prior to the day of the conference call.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.com/eng/shareholder-information.

For further information contact Rick Leckner, Saint Victor Investments Inc. at 514-245-9232.


