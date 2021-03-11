/EIN News/ -- ImCheck to Present Data Demonstrating Activation of the Anti-Tumor Immune Response of Gamma9 Delta2 T Cells in Cancer Patients from the Ongoing Phase I/IIa EVICTION Trial at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021

Marseille, France, March 11, 2021 – ImCheck Therapeutics today announced that it will present clinical data from the ongoing EVICTION Phase I/IIa clinical trial evaluating ICT01, a first-in-class gamma9 delta2 (γ9δ2) T cell-activating monoclonal antibody, in patients with advanced, relapsed/refractory cancers in an oral presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021. The conference will take place virtually from April 10 to April 15, 2021, and abstracts will be available online starting April 9. The presentation will provide a significant update on the EVICTION data presented at the SITC 2020 Annual Meeting .

“The AACR Annual Meeting covers the latest advances across the spectrum of cancer research and clinical development and we are excited to share new data on the anti-tumor immune responses from our ongoing EVICTION trial,” said Paul Frohna, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at ImCheck Therapeutics. “We are thankful for and encouraged by the progress the investigators and their trial teams have achieved in continuing to enroll patients despite the pandemic.”

Details of the oral presentation are:

Abstract Title: “Activation of the anti-tumor immune response of γ9δ2 T cells in patients with solid or hematologic malignancies with ICT01, a first-in-class, monoclonal antibody targeting Butyrophilin 3A: The EVICTION study”

Session Title: Clinical Trials with Novel Immunooncology Strategies

Presentation Number: CT034

Authors: Aurélien Marabelle, Christiane Jungels, Johann de Bono, Norbert Vey, Martin Wermke, Elena Garralda, Steven Le Gouill, Patricia LoRusso, Aude De Gassart, Patrick Brune, Emmanuel Valentin, Marina Iché, Daniel Olive, Paul A. Frohna

Date/Time: Apr 11, 2021 at 4:00 PM - 5:45 PM ET

About the EVICTION Trial

EVICTION is a first-in-human, dose escalation (Part 1) and cohort expansion (Part 2) clinical trial of ICT01 in patients with various advanced solid or hematologic cancers that have exhausted standard of care treatment options. Part 1 is a basket trial designed to characterize the preliminary safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamic activity of ICT01 as monotherapy (Group A: solid tumors; Group B: hematologic tumors) and in combination with pembrolizumab (Group C: solid tumors). Group A includes bladder, breast, colorectal, gastric, melanoma, ovarian, prostate, and pancreatic cancer, Group B includes AML, ALL, follicular lymphoma, and diffuse large B cell lymphoma, and Group C includes bladder, HNSCC, melanoma, and NSCLC. Basket trials represent a clinical trial design that allows new drugs to be tested rapidly in a range of indications, providing initial results on multiple parameters that can contribute to an accelerated development timeline. More information on the EVICTION trial can be found at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04243499).

About ICT01

ICT01 is a humanized, anti-BTN3A (also known as CD277) monoclonal antibody that selectively activates γ9δ2 T cells, which are part of the innate immune system that is responsible for immunosurveillance for malignancy and infection. The 3 isoforms of BTN3A targeted by ICT01 are expressed on the surface of innate (e.g., γδ T cells and NK cells) and adaptive immune cells (T cells and B cells) and are overexpressed on a number of solid tumors (e.g., bladder, colorectal, melanoma, ovarian, pancreatic, lung) and hematologic cancers (e.g., leukemia & lymphoma). BTN3A is essential for the activation of the anti-tumor immune response of γ9δ2 T cells.

ICT01 selectively activates circulating γ9δ2 T cells that leads to migration of γ9δ2 T cells out of the circulation and into target tissue (e.g., tumors or infection site), while also activating the tumor-resident γ9δ2 T cells to directly kill malignant cells, which is accompanied by secretion of two key inflammatory cytokines, IFNg and TNFa, that expand the anti-tumor immune response. ICT01 has been shown to have anti-tumor activity against a range of cancers in in vitro and in vivo tumor models.

About IMCHECK THERAPEUTICS

ImCheck Therapeutics is designing and developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic antibodies targeting butyrophilins, a novel super-family of immunomodulators.

As demonstrated by lead clinical-stage program ICT01, which has a mechanism of action to simultaneously modulate innate and adaptive immunity, ImCheck's “first-in-class” activating antibodies may be able to produce superior clinical results as compared to the first-generation of immune checkpoint inhibitors and, when used in combination, to overcome resistance to this group of agents. In addition, preclinical experiments with ImCheck’s antagonist antibodies have shown their potential as treatments for a wide range of autoimmune diseases.

Co-founder of the Marseille Immunopole cluster, ImCheck benefits from support from Prof. Daniel Olive (INSERM, CNRS, Institut Paoli Calmettes, Aix-Marseille Université), a worldwide leader in γδ T cells and butyrophilins research; from the experience of an expert management team; and from the commitment of leading US and European investors.

