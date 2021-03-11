Housing Market Group (HMG): Online Real-Estate Leader is Initiating API for Property Imports
EINPresswire.com/ -- Being one of the pioneers in the real estate market place, Housing Market Group strives to build a bridge between shoppers and the best local real estate professionals and listings. This company helps property searchers to find out high-quality properties all across the globe. Recently, they have launched an API for property imports with field mapping for DIY.
According to the experts here, the users can now utilize their existing API and XML connection to get automated updates about the properties. To increase the sales volume, the real estate professionals can avail of this latest process ranging from 9 USD/ month. Moreover, their personalized API integration is available at 149 USD which is a one-time investment. It seems that Housing Market Group always focuses on conversion and ROI so that the clients get immediate result on their searches. This company covers 50+ countries and already has incurred 95m monthly visitors to their sites.
The professionals at Housing Market Group also offers performance-based agreements such as - CPL/CPA or revenue share and more conventional business models based on CPC/CPM. This leading real estate player understands that a client may raise the requirement for assistance while building the sales pipeline. And that's why the experts will engage the clients with a dedicated account manager to let them experience a hassle-free procedure. To know more about their services, send an e-mail to info@housingmarketgroup.com or visit their website: https://housingmarketgroup.com.
Housing Market Group
+852 5808 0333
email us here