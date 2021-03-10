Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Opinion: California Supreme Court poised to consider anti-SLAPP catch-all framework

(Subscription required) California's anti-SLAPP statute is a powerful procedural device originally intended to prevent plaintiffs from using the legal system to chill another's exercise of free speech or petition rights. This statute -- the broadest anti-SLAPP motion in the nation -- permits a defendant to strike a complaint at the pleading stage if the claims arise out of certain protected activities.

