Middlesex Barracks/Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A300880
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/07/21 at 1925 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sugarbush Resort at Mt. Ellen, Fayston, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Jacob Beling
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VICTIM: Thomas Oconnor
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/07/21 at approximately 1925 hours Vermont State Police received a report
of a hit and run crash that had occurred in the parking lot of the Sugarbush
Resort at Mt. Ellen in the town of Fayston. Subsequent investigation identified
the operator of the vehicle that fled the scene as Jacob Beling of Burlington.
Beling was later located and released on citation to appear at the Washington
Superior Court Criminal Division on 04/15/21 to answer to the charge of leaving
the scene of an accident.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/15/21 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US Rt 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
P: (802)229-9191
F: (802)229-2648