Middlesex Barracks/Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A300880

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/07/21 at 1925 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sugarbush Resort at Mt. Ellen, Fayston, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Jacob Beling

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VICTIM: Thomas Oconnor

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/07/21 at approximately 1925 hours Vermont State Police received a report

of a hit and run crash that had occurred in the parking lot of the Sugarbush

Resort at Mt. Ellen in the town of Fayston. Subsequent investigation identified

the operator of the vehicle that fled the scene as Jacob Beling of Burlington.

Beling was later located and released on citation to appear at the Washington

Superior Court Criminal Division on 04/15/21 to answer to the charge of leaving

the scene of an accident.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/15/21 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Rt 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P: (802)229-9191

F: (802)229-2648