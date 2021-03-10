Fish and Game to study the catch rates, survival, and population abundance of rainbow trout in Lake Pend Oreille

Anglers on Lake Pend Oreille are asked to watch for tagged rainbow trout they may catch during 2021-2022 and report tagged fish numbers to Fish and Game. Fishery biologists are launching a new research program to study the angler use of the fishery.

The study is dependent on anglers reporting where and when they catch tagged fish and whether the fish was harvested or released. Every reported tag number provides valuable data that helps biologist understand angler use, harvest, and more information about the survival and population abundance of rainbow trout.

Lake Pend Oreille boasts a trophy Gerrard-strain rainbow trout fishery, with anglers regularly catching fish exceeding 15 pounds. Occasionally, fish will top 25 pounds.

Rainbow trout will be tagged throughout the lake with external, brightly-colored plastic tubing located near the dorsal fin. Each tag will be labeled with a unique number that identifies that fish, as well as a telephone number to report the tag number to Fish and Game. Tag numbers should be reported by either calling the number printed on each tag (Tag-You’re-It: 1-866-258-0338) or online (tag.idaho.gov). Tag numbers can be reported without harvesting the fish if the angler wishes to release the fish. Rainbow trout must be released if caught in the Clark Fork River or Pack River drainages from December 1 through the Friday before Memorial Day weekend.

Tag information can be reported without removing the tag from the fish by simply recording the tag number or taking a clear picture on your phone. Tags can be removed from the live rainbow trout by cutting the monofilament strand at the base of the plastic tubing so it can be saved for reporting.

Some of these tags will carry a reward value of $25, $50, $100, or $200 dollars. Reward tags must be removed and mailed to Fish and Game in order for an angler to collect the reward.

Mail Reward Tags to:

Fish Tag Returns

1414 E. Locust Lane

Nampa, ID 83686

For more information contact the Panhandle Regional Office at (208)-769-1414. Fishing regulations and rules can be found in the Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet.