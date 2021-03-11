Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
REPRESENTATIVE ANA-MARIA RAMOS FILES 'MY BODY, MY FUTURE' BILL TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO CONTRACEPTIVES TO TEENS WITHOUT PARENTAL CONSENT

REPRESENTATIVE ANA-MARIA RAMOS FILES 'MY BODY, MY FUTURE' BILL TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO CONTRACEPTIVES TO TEENS WITHOUT PARENTAL CONSENT

by: Rep. Ramos, Ana-Maria
03/09/2021

Austin, TX – Representative Ana-Maria Ramos (D-102) has filed legislation that would allow individuals, who are at least 16 years old, to consent to contraception-related examination or medical treatment without parental/guardian consent. Currently, Texas law limits the ability of young people to consent to certain health care without parental consent.

Following this announcement, Representative Ramos issued the following statement: “It is my job to defend our communities, especially vulnerable young people who have been misrepresented, and undermined session after session. The 'My Body, My Future' Bill is a sign of hope for the state legislature to listen to young people, and provide the necessary changes to allow them to be able to make their own choices on their bodies. We know that providing contraception allows young people to make healthy decisions. We have the opportunity to change lives for the better."

"I’m excited for this groundbreaking bill because when I was 16 and trying to navigate health systems independent of my parents, even for things as simple as a sports physical, I encountered many barriers," said CoWanda Rusk, Jane's Due Process Advocacy Fellow. "I believe we all deserve agency to access healthcare, especially when our parents can’t or won’t support us. This bill proves Texas is ready to trust and listen to young people especially when it concerns their personal wellness. I know this is only one step to changing the power dynamic that exists between adults and young people, but it's a bold and important one if enacted into law."

Jane’s Due Process provides support to Texas teens and works in partnership with young people fighting for reproductive freedom.

Representative Ramos represents the Texas House District 102 in North Texas, which includes parts of Dallas, Addison, Richardson and Garland.

Contact: Karen Quintero

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E2.312

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0454

(512) 463-1121 Fax





