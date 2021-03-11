REPRESENTATIVE SHAHEEN HOLDS SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES ACCOUNTABLE FOR CENSORSHIP

by: Rep. Shaheen, Matt

03/09/2021

Bill filed makes social media civilly liable for censoring citizens AUSTIN — Plano Representative Matt Shaheen announced today that he has filed House Bill 2188 which holds social media companies civilly liable for their censorship. The bill allows people who are censored on social media platforms to sue these companies. “Because of their own actions, social media companies are no longer neutral, free-flowing platforms,” Representative Shaheen said. “They are now publishers that control content and exercise subjective discretion over what can and cannot be posted. These companies are now more powerful than ever in controlling the narrative, labeling conservative content as untrue and censoring us every single day. No other publishing medium is legally allowed to do this because it is dangerous and destructive, and citizens should have the right to fight back against this outrageous censorship.”

Representative Shaheen is a resident of Plano and serves the citizens of Texas House District 66 which encompasses west Plano and far north Dallas.

For more information or for press inquiries, please contact Laura King, Legislative Director at (512) 945-9036 or laura.king@house.texas.go

Contact Info