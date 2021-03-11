Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,263 in the last 365 days.

REPRESENTATIVE SHAHEEN HOLDS SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES ACCOUNTABLE FOR CENSORSHIP

member image

REPRESENTATIVE SHAHEEN HOLDS SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES ACCOUNTABLE FOR CENSORSHIP  print page

by: Rep. Shaheen, Matt
03/09/2021

Bill filed makes social media civilly liable for censoring citizens&#8232;&#8232; AUSTIN — Plano Representative Matt Shaheen announced today that he has filed House Bill 2188 which holds social media companies civilly liable for their censorship. The bill allows people who are censored on social media platforms to sue these companies. “Because of their own actions, social media companies are no longer neutral, free-flowing platforms,” Representative Shaheen said. “They are now publishers that control content and exercise subjective discretion over what can and cannot be posted. These companies are now more powerful than ever in controlling the narrative, labeling conservative content as untrue and censoring us every single day. No other publishing medium is legally allowed to do this because it is dangerous and destructive, and citizens should have the right to fight back against this outrageous censorship.”

Representative Shaheen is a resident of Plano and serves the citizens of Texas House District 66 which encompasses west Plano and far north Dallas.

For more information or for press inquiries, please contact Laura King, Legislative Director at (512) 945-9036 or laura.king@house.texas.go

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.420

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0594

(512) 463-1021 Fax

You just read:

REPRESENTATIVE SHAHEEN HOLDS SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES ACCOUNTABLE FOR CENSORSHIP

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.