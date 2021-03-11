3/10/2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of Health Care COVID Liability Shields from Judiciary Committee TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the Judiciary Committee’s favorable hearing of House Bill 7005, which provides COVID-19 liability protections to health care providers. The bill moves next to the House floor.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Advocating for vital liability protections has been my top priority this legislative session. For a year now, our health care workers have been on the frontlines, fighting to protect Floridians from COVID-19. They have worked long hours while maintaining rigorous health safety procedures to protect our friends, loved ones, and especially our seniors from this virus. Florida’s health care workers are truly first responders when it comes to the fight against COVID-19 and they’ve stepped up more than ever to help and protect others during these challenging times. I applaud the Judiciary Committee for taking action today and supporting our health care heroes as they’ve supported us. Thank you to Speaker Sprowls and Representative Burton for all of your hard work on these important liability protections.”

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).