BiopharmaTrend Launches BPT Crunch -- a Directory of Companies on the Cutting-edge of Biotech and Biomedical Research
BPT Crunch is a moderated directory listing emerging science-driven companies in the area of Pharma, Biotech, Medtech, and related sectors
BPT Analytics Ltd (BiopharmaTrend), a specialized media-portal focusing on the emerging companies and technologies in the pharmaceutical industry and biotech, launched BPT Crunch -- an exclusive directory of companies on the cutting edge of research and technology.
— Dr. Andrii Buvailo
Listing in BPT Crunch is subject to moderation for a number of specific criteria, and approval by the editorial team. The list of criteria includes the following items:
Fundraising criterion. We list only companies who managed to raise at least a Seed round and up to an initial public offering (IPO) stage. In some cases, we can list companies funded by government or private grants.
Emerging company criterion. We focus exclusively on relatively new companies, those in the active growth stage (startups, scaleups, recent IPOs). Long-established global companies, like “big pharma”, will not be listed.
Scientific background criterion. To be considered for listing in BPT Crunch, a company must possess a unique R&D platform or expertise.
Proof-of-concept criterion. A company must possess documented proofs of its research in the public domain (peer-reviewed articles, published use cases, collaboration announcements, etc.)
Industrial focus criterion. We only accept companies within the Pharmaceutical industry, Biotech, Medical Devices, Healthcare Tech, and some closely related sub-industries.
“We already listed more than 550 emerging and highly innovative companies in more than 22 technology categories -- from artificial intelligence, and RNA-focused therapeutics to medical robotics and nanomedicine”, says Dr. Andrii Buvailo, Co-founder and Director at BiopharmaTrend.
“We are aiming at creating a diversified resource with quality information, where technology scouts, investors, and other interested parties would be able to identify relevant partners for research collaborations, licensing, or investment activities. We regularly review companies from BPT Crunch and highlight them in our editorials on the BiopharmaTrend website. In this way, we highlight their outstanding potential to disrupt the industry, change paradigms, and create a better future through science”.
About BPT Analytics Ltd (BiopharmaTrend)
BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend) delivers science and business news, data, industry analytics reports, and interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs), covering emerging technologies, companies, and trends in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries -- with a major focus on artificial intelligence (AI), new therapeutic modalities, and emerging business models.
On our website, we also maintain BPT Crunch -- an exclusive directory of cutting-edge companies in the healthcare space -- specifically focused on early-stage players with breakthrough science and tech (from seed round to recent IPO stage).
