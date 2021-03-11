Shareholders Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Selected as a 2021 Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM
Nationally Recognized Shareholders Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Selected as a 2021 Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALMHENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM have confirmed that Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney from Hendersonville, Tennessee, has again been selected as a 2021 Top Rated Litigator and will be highlighted for this recognition in a special section of The American Lawyer, Corporate Counsel and The National Law Journal.
Mr. Miles, receiving this recognition for the third year in a row, commented: “Everyone in the legal community including all your peers recognizes that Martindale-Hubbell is the gold standard and has set the bar for attorney ratings and recognitions and any rating or award by Martindale-Hubbell is highly valued and sought after in the legal world. I am honored, humbled and proud to have earned this these recognitions for a third year in a row and would like to thank both Martindale-Hubbell, AML and all the great lawyers I have worked with and learned from over the last 20 years. Last year, Martindale-Hubbell released a video highlighting Mr. Miles AV Preeminent Rating.
Mr. Miles is a native of Nashville, Tennessee whose practice focuses exclusively on representing investors in securities fraud class actions, shareholder derivative actions and corporate mergers and acquisitions class actions. Mr. Miles has maintained the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell since 2014, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. This rating is only awarded to approximately 10% of all attorneys across the United States, and is the highest rating offered by the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory. Previously, Mr. Miles was awarded The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ in Litigation for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubbell® (2015).
Last year, Mr. Miles was selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2020 Top Ranked Lawyer; 2020 Top Rated Litigator; and a 2020 Elite Lawyer of The South. Additionally, Mr. Miles is also member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is “extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria.”
Mr. Miles was also recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019) and named as a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America, a prestigious, invitation-only organization which recognizes the best lawyers in America.
