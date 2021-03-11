ETEK International announces a strategic alliance to offer clients AI capabilities of Sainapse platform
Etek International, leading Information Security solutions provider of Latin America selects Sainapse as part of its delivery platform
We are excited to work with the Sainapse team and its refined Artificial Intelligence technology to improve IT Operations and Customer Experience”MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ETEK International announces a strategic alliance with Bayestree to offer clients the capabilities of the Sainapse platform, an Artificial Intelligence technology that helps redefine IT Operations and Customer Experience.
— Praveen Sengar, CEO of ETEK International
Bayestree's Sainapse is an AI platform that integrates and works behind any CRM system to address customer service issues in a Business-to-Business (B2B) scenario. It is a solution that helps service engineers and agents provide recommendations to solve problems in an agile, intelligent, and contextual way. In addition, Sainapse has the unique ability of understanding context specific acronyms and processing multiple languages at the same time - a must for ETEK's operation.
After extensive evaluation, ETEK decided to partner and embed Sainapse® as part of its delivery platform so that ETEK can continue to offer the best of services - powered by Sainapse’s industry-leading AI-CX technology. ETEK customers can look forward to best-in-class response and resolution times as they scale their operations.
Adopting Sainapse requires no prior data cleaning, labeling, or indexing – a differentiator that tilted ETEK’s selection of Sainapse.
With Sainapse, organizations can automate their ticket management systems, reduce the number of tickets created and create rich tickets that include prioritization, assignment, and resolution recommendations, which helps reduce response times.
"For years, we have helped clients manage critical systems and deliver seamless user experience" concluded Praveen Sengar. "Customer experience, consistent responsiveness, and cost of delivery are paradigms that we are going to solve at ETEK along with the Sainapse team."
Avijit Biswas, Co-founder and CEO, mentioned, "We are excited to land in Latin America with ETEK and look forward to serving customers together.
Prashanth Rai
Bayestree Intelligence
+1 201-282-9820
prashanth.rai@sainapse.ai
