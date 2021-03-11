Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,349 in the last 365 days.

NRFF President urges women to take on greater roles in Rugby

March 8, 2021, is International Women’s Day and rugby unions and organisations in Africa are taking the opportunity to rightfully celebrate the positive impact of women in the sport and development.

To commemorate International Women’s Day in Nigeria, Club and Community Coaches organized training games in Delta, Benin, Abia, Benue, Ogun and Lagos States.

NRFF President Kelechukwu Mbagwu charged the Women's Rugby Development Committee to go all out and get more Women and young girls Into Rugby “Today, we celebrate International Women’s Day. We #ChoosetoChallenge gender stereotypes and our partnerships commit to providing equitable spaces for women to reach their full potential. Nigeria has a population of over 200 million and if properly harnessed can be a powerhouse in Women's Rugby in Africa. We are playing our part in NRFF as we have secured the readmission of our Women's National Team into Africa Rugby Competitions. We hope to see our Lady Stallions pull on the National Team shirts at the Africa Women's Cup in August/September this year’’.

More than 200 girls played Rugby organized by more than 10 of the rugby development coaches. Nigeria Women's Rugby Representative; Grace Kurah said in Benin, “The future will be made by these dynamic young women who are passionate in their various walks of life and bring in that positive energy into their rugby teams.”

NRFF Vice President; Grace Iyorhe said in Makurdi, Benue State; “Today, we celebrate all the amazing women involved in our great game! From our players, coaches, match officials, physios, medics, educators, administrators, mothers, daughters, sisters, partners, and aunts. Thank you so much for being part of our rugby family. Happy International Women’s Day to all”.

NRFF Technical Director; Abubakar Yaro praised Rugby Africa for appointing two Nigerian Women into Sub Committees. Vice President; Grace Iyorhe (Women's Rugby Advisory Committee) and Princess Alban Ugonwaezeh-Agugo (Player Welfare & Participation Advisory Committee).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF).

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.com

You just read:

NRFF President urges women to take on greater roles in Rugby

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.