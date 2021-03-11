Uganda Rugby Celebrates Womens Day With Level 1 Course for Women

To celebrate women’s day, the Uganda Rugby Union (www.UgandaRugby.com) organized a Level 1 coaching course for women at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds. The course was conducted by World Rugby Educators Helen Buteme and Andrew Owor.

The level 1 course covered coaching tips, principles of play, roles of a coach, the different coaching styles and aims of coaching. A participant centered approach for the 16 female rugby players was used to ensure proper understanding of the course elements. The course involved many practical sessions to do with ball reception kick off, line outs, clearing a pass, a swab, mauling, drop kicks.

All the candidates successfully passed the course and are ready to implement what they learnt.

