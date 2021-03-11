Digital Agency Clickdealer Selects iAmAttila As Their Educational Partner to Help Newbies Master Affiliate Marketing
If you want to learn affiliate marketing, master Facebook, Google advertising here's your chance to learn direct from one of the biggest names in the industry..NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClickDealer is thrilled to announce they have chosen Attila O’Dree and his iAmAttila brand as their educational partner, creating an exciting partnership aimed at helping new publishers master affiliate marketing and provide an alternative solution for publishers in the industry.
Attila O’Dree is the man behind iAmAttila, he has been in the industry since 2008 full time, he is regarded as one of the top affiliate marketing bloggers in the space sharing affiliate marketing with paid ad tips, methods and tutorials since 2013. He believes this is a big step opportunity and a step forward for the industry.
"I've always been a huge fan of Taras & the team at ClickDealer as they follow the honest, no bullshit policy I've practiced since the day I started writing a blog. The honor of being asked to come on board as their educational partner feels like a match made in heaven that I know many aspiring affiliate marketers will greatly benefit from,” says O’Dree.
ClickDealer is always looking for new and innovative ways to provide added value to its partners and CEO Taras Kiseliuk believes this partnership will do just that, “One of the reasons Clickdealer decided to pick iAmAttila as their educational partner is because unlike fake gurus that don't walk the walk, he really does and it shows on the numbers he generates.”
“We wanted someone that is an expert and is also great at explaining, breaking it down so people can easily understand, and off course approachable. You can find him chatting with people in many Facebook groups, skype groups and masterminds. He's out front, engaged and knows what he’s talking about.”
A partnership between ClickDealer and iAmAttila will allow both sides to produce content that is engaging for their client - including case studies, interviews, video content and more. In addition, Attila is making himself available to ClickDealer’s affiliates through his membership forum iAmAffiliate where he will be helping their affiliates 1 on 1 with any struggles they might encounter.
The first product launched will be a case study series in March, 2021. The series will be focused on Home Services & Renovation Lead Generation in North American and how publishers can get started in the market.
---
About ClickDealer: Headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, ClickDealer launched in 2012 as a global performance marketing company that specializes in cost per action (CPA) campaigns, delivering high quality and cost-effective marketing solutions for advertisers and publishers.
About iAmAttila: iAmAttila has been in the industry since 2008 full time, he's regarded as one of the top affiliate marketing bloggers in the space sharing affiliate marketing with paid ads tips, methods and tutorials since 2013 on his blog.
