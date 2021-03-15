Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors Market Report 2021 - Opportunities, Strategies & Trends

G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market consists of sales of G-CSF drugs and relates services. Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor is a drug used to treat neutropenia, a disorder in which there is a lower-than-average number of white blood cells, caused by certain forms of chemotherapy.

Global G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Market Size And Drivers:

The global G-CSF (granulocyte colony-stimulating factor) market is expected to reach $8.33 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.44%. The increasing prevalence of cancer is a key factor driving the growth of the G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market.

Trends In The Global G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Market

Major trends in the market include mergers and acquisitions. Pfizer Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical corporation, acquired Array BioPharma Inc. for $48 per share in cash, for a total enterprise value of approximately $11.4 billion. Array BioPharma Inc, a US-based company, is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. This acquisition strengthens Pfizer’s innovative biopharmaceutical business and is expected to accelerate its growth trajectory, particularly in the long term.

Global G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Market Segments:

The global G-CSF (granulocyte colony-stimulating factor) market is further segmented based on type, application and geography.

By Type: Lenograstim (Granocyte), Filgrastim (Neupogen, Zarzio, Nivestim, Accofil), Long Acting (Pegylated) Filgrastim (Pegfilgrastim, Neulasta, Pelmeg, Ziextenco), Lipegfilgrastim (Lonquex).

By Application: Oncological Diseases, Blood Disorders, Growth Hormone Deficiencies, Chronic and Autoimmune Disorders, Others.

By Geography: The global G-CSF (granulocyte colony-stimulating factor) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides G-CSF (granulocyte colony-stimulating factor) market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global G-CSF (granulocyte colony-stimulating factor) market, G-CSF (granulocyte colony-stimulating factor) market share, G-CSF (granulocyte colony-stimulating factor) market players, G-CSF (granulocyte colony-stimulating factor) market segments and geographies, G-CSF (granulocyte colony-stimulating factor) market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The G-CSF (granulocyte colony-stimulating factor) market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Market Organizations Covered: BioCad, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Stada Arzneimittel.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-20) and ten years forecast (2021-2025-2030)

Other Information And Analyses: SWOT analysis, G-CSF (granulocyte colony-stimulating factor) market customer information, G-CSF (granulocyte colony-stimulating factor) market product/service analysis – product examples, trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, suggested trend based strategies, impact of COVID-19 on the market, future outlook and potential analysis, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global G-CSF (granulocyte colony-stimulating factor) market in 2021 - countries offering most new opportunities, conclusions and recommendations by expert analysts.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Sector: The report reveals where the global G-CSF (granulocyte colony-stimulating factor) industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

