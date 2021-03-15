A Shortage In Labor Drives The Planting Machines Industry

Planting Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The workforce shortage in agriculture is expected to drive the planting machines market. An increase in urbanization followed by an increased high-level literacy rate has decreased the available personnel for farm work. For instance, as per the National Bureau of Statistics China, the rural population has substantially reduced by 23% in the past two decades. According to the California Farm Bureau Survey released in May 2019, 40% of farmers in the past five years have been incompetent to obtain all the workers essential for the production of their crops. The decrease in rural population and the non-availability of the agriculture workforce made farmers and companies depend on advanced machines for planting the seeds and plants that further aids in the growth planting equipment market.

TBRC’s planting machinery market analysis report is segmented by machinery into seed drill, planters, air seeders, others, by design into automatic, mechanical, and by type into planting machinery and fertilizing machinery.

The global planting machines market is expected to grow from $38.97 billion in 2020 to $43.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $62.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The major players covered in the global planting machines market are AGCO Corp., Bourgault Industries Ltd., Bucher Industries AG, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., ISEKI & Co. Ltd., Kubota Corp., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., Kasco Manufacturing Co. Inc, Davimac Pty. Ltd.

