The Warm Air Heating Equipment Industry Helps In Reducing Carbon Footprints Through Renewable Energy Use

Warm Air Heating Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Warm Air Heating Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

Favorable measures to reduce carbon footprint is expected to drive the HVAC system market growth. Countries all over the world are working towards decarbonizing the environment for a sustainable environment and make the world a better place. Warm air heating equipment like a heat pump reduces carbon footprints by using renewable energies. According to the World Resources Institute, in September 2020, China plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Europe wants to become the world’s first climate-neutral continent by 2050, and the European Commission aims to reduce emissions by at least 55% by 2030. Moreover, Daikin, a global HVAC manufacturer expressed its support for Europe’s Green Deal and believes constant innovations in heat pump technology will help decarbonize Europe by combining decarbonization with sustainable economic growth. Hence, favorable measures by companies and the government to reduce carbon footprints support the growth of the warm air heating equipment and HVAC services market.

The warm air heating equipment market covered in this report is segmented by product type into dehumidifiers, heat pumps, humidifying equipment, by capacity into small, medium, large, and by application into residential, commercial, industrial.

The global warm air heating equipment market is expected to grow from $121.66 billion in 2020 to $126.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $171.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The major players covered in the global warm air heating equipment industry are Danfoss, Daikin, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, WOLF GmbH, Johnson Controls Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Haier Group (China), Hitachi Appliances Inc. (Japan), Viessmann, Bosch Thermotechnology, Carrier, LG Electronics, NIBE Group.

