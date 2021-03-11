Context Aware Computing Market to Hit $153.37 Billion by 2028; Increasing Demand for Speedy Data Analysis Solutions to Boost the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

List of the Companies Profiled in the Context Aware Computing Market Are Nokia Corporation (Espoo, Finland), Infosys Limited (Karnataka, India), Teliasonera (Stockholm, Sweden), Apple Inc. (California, United States)com, Inc. (Washington, United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, United States), IBM Corporation (New York, United States), Google LLC (California, United States), Verizon Communications Inc. (New York, United States), Onapsis Inc. (Massachusetts, United States), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (Seoul, South Korea), Oracle Corporation (California, United States), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global context aware computing market size is projected to reach USD 153.37 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled “Context-Aware Computing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Vendor (Mobile Network Operator, Device Manufacturer, and Online, Web, and Social Networking Vendors), By End-User (BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Media and Entertainment, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Logistics and Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028”, the value of the market was USD 35.12 billion in 2020.

Rising Uptake of Remote Working Facilities amid COVID-19 Aid Market Growth

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic forced companies around the globe to quickly provide work from home (WFH) facilities to their employees, in compliance with lockdown and social distancing measures. Context-aware computing (CAC) has played an instrumental role in ensuring safe, secure, and efficient access to company data and resources for employees. For example, CAC solutions restrict employee access to company networks not only based on identity, but also on the basis of the location from which the employee is accessing information, the device being used, etc. With remote working models becoming popular among enterprises, several CAC providers are looking to capture this unprecedented opportunity. For example, in January 2021, CipherCloud launched its Zero-Trust Remote Access solution to support the expanding remote working operations, whilst safeguarding company information from unauthorized users. Such innovations have, thus, helped the global market achieve a CAGR of 15.4% in 2020.





Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/context-aware-computing-market-101605





Market Segments

Based on components, the market has been classified into solutions and services. By vendor, the market segments include mobile network operators, device manufacturers, and online, web & social networking vendors. On the basis of end-user, the market has been divided into BFSI, consumer electronics, media & entertainment, automotive, healthcare, telecommunication, logistics & transportation, and others. The BFSI segment held a market share of 12.2% in 2020. In terms of region, the market has been grouped into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

What Does the Report Offer?

The report provides an in-depth and unmatched analysis of the market drivers, trends, and constraints. The report also offers an exhaustive examination of the regional opportunities and investment pockets for the market, along with comprehensive profiling and assessment of key market players and their strategies. Besides this, a detailed evaluation of all possible market segments is also contained in the report.

Driving Factor

Steady Rollout of 5G in Major Economies to Benefit the Market

The advancing deployment of 5G infrastructures in some of the world’s largest economies is set to propel the context-aware computing market growth over and beyond the forecast period. For example, in April 2019, SK Telecom, the top telecom operator in South Korea, became the first mobile carrier in the world to launch 5G services on 5G-enabled smartphones. The company strategically rolled out its 5G services in line with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G smartphone. Similarly, in the UK, Vodafone UK, Three UK, and O2 UK commercially deployed 5G services throughout 2019 in the country. Context-aware computing can make enormous gains with 5G capabilities as this computing system requires fast and efficient network connectivity that 5G can provide. Moreover, as more devices get 5G-enabled, the adoption of CAC solutions is likely to spike in the next few years.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/context-aware-computing-market-101605





Regional Insights

North America Slated to Grow Exponentially; the Asia Pacific to Make Phenomenal Progress

North America is expected to dominate the context-aware computing market share during the forecast period owing to the extensive adoption of smartphones in the region. Furthermore, the trend of ‘bring your own device (BYOD)’ is enjoying soaring popularity among businesses, which will contribute to the regional market growth. The region’s market size stood at USD 16.10 billion in 2020.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow the fastest on account of the rapidly expanding access to smart devices and speedy digitization of businesses in the region. The demand for context aware computing systems is also increasing in Asia Pacific due to the growing emphasis of regional players on augmenting customer experience. In Europe, the market will be primarily driven by improving network speeds and 5G deployments.

Competitive Landscape

Heavy Investments in Innovation by Key Players to Power the Market

Large tech companies, such as Google and IBM, are dictating the competitive dynamics of this market. These companies are making massive investments in innovative, next-generation connectivity technologies and fastening their hold on the market. However, a few newer players are also developing path-breaking context aware computing solutions and brightening the outlook of the market.





Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/context-aware-computing-market-101605





Industry Development:

July 2020: Portshift released its novel K8SHIELD Framework and also introduced its CAC-based security policy enablement. The solutions are designed to support DevOps and security experts in fighting cyber-crime activities with environmental clarity.

List of Key Players Covered in Context Aware Computing Market Report:

Nokia Corporation (Espoo, Finland)

Infosys Limited (Karnataka, India)

Teliasonera (Stockholm, Sweden)

Apple Inc. (California, United States)

Amazon.com, Inc. (Washington, United States)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Google LLC (California, United States)

Verizon Communications Inc. (New York, United States)

Onapsis Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (Seoul, South Korea)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)





Quick Buy - Context Aware Computing Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101605





Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data available in the public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Context Aware Computing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Component (Value) Solution Services By Vendor (Value) Mobile Network Operator Device Manufacturer Online, Web, and Social Networking Vendors By End-user (Value) BFSI Consumer Electronics Media and Entertainment Automotive Healthcare Telecommunications Logistics and Transportation Other By Region (Value) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific North America Context Aware Computing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Component (Value) Solution Services By Vendor (Value) Mobile Network Operator Device Manufacturer Online, Web, and Social Networking Vendors By End-user (Value) BFSI Consumer Electronics Media and Entertainment Automotive Healthcare Telecommunications Logistics and Transportation Other By Country (Value) United States Canada Mexico



TOC Continued.





Speak to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/context-aware-computing-market-101605





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Digital Transformation Market Size, Share,& Analysis, By Technology (Cloud Computing, Big Data, and Analytics, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT)), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), By Industry Vertical ( BFSI, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Online Gambling Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Sports Betting, Casinos, Poker, Lottery, Bingo, and Others), By Devices (Desktop, Mobile, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Process Mining Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cloud-base, and On-premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Logistics and Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Parcel Locker Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Modular Parcel Locker, Cooling Lockers for Fresh Food, Postal Lockers, and Laundry Lockers), By Deployment (Indoor and Outdoor), By Application (Commercial Buildings, Condos and Apartments, Retail BOPIS, Universities & Colleges, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Customer Experience Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Touchpoint (Call Center, Website, Mobile Applications, Email, Social Media, and Others), By End-User (BFSI, Rental and Consumer Goods, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Automotive, Media and Entertainment, Government), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs