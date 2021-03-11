Vito LaGuido shares his experience in the form of a diary

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vito LaGuido discusses many topics, misunderstandings, discoveries and extreme faith during the trials of life in his authentic, real-life diary titled “The Diary of a Deadbeat Dad: It’s not what you think …” (published by Archway Publishing).

The author shares his perspective of what was going on in his life as he and his daughters’ mother had the deepest misunderstandings of each other. “The Diary of a Deadbeat Dad” offers a window into the mind and the struggle of a single dad that is often stigmatized as a deadbeat. During the struggle comes a slight plot twist that includes amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. As for the love story, LaGuido tells readers they’ll have to read to see what happens.

“A lot of people go through these types of challenging times,” LaGuido says, adding that he hopes his book teaches readers that “Everything is not what it seems, always have faith in God.”

“The Diary of a Deadbeat Dad”

By Vito LaGuido

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 172 pages | ISBN 9781480893030

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 172 pages | ISBN 9781480893047

E-Book | 172 pages | ISBN 9781480893054

About the Author

LaGuido grew up in a suburb of Chicago in the 1980s. He began keeping a diary to cope with becoming a dad in an untraditional way. “The Diary of a Deadbeat Dad” is Vito LaGuido’s first book.

