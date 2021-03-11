IRMIX Radio Embraces Independent Artists with its Top 20 Indie Countdown
As an independent artist, I have been where they are, seeking to be heard. I understand the challenges that they face and I want them to know that IRMIX Radio is here for them.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRMIX Radio Celebrates independent artists from RnB, Hip-Hop to Dance. On Thursday, March 11, 2021, starting at 5:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. EST. IRMIX Radio will begin airing a weekly series that is centered around Independent Music Artists, with its own weekly Top 20 countdown.
— Martone, IRMIX Radio CEO and Independent Artist
IRMIX Radio, CEO and Artist, Martone believes that all good music deserves to be heard. One of IRMIX Radio's unique features is that it blends independent artists with established artists in its weekly playlists, and reports their playlists to the radio industry's leading music data reporting systems.
IRMIX Radio is 24 hours a day 7 days a week operational radio station based out of Metro-Detroit, Michigan.
Bubbling Under - Artists You Should Listen to From RnB Hip-Hop to Dance:
Jyrice – Friendzone (Blue Record LLC)
Ann Patrice – Leave You for My Husband (Step In2 the Glow Pub.)
Cin Diego – She Workin’ (Step In2 the Glow Pub.)
KG Salone – Deepa (Diamond Kingdom Entertainment)
PBX & Reba McEntire – Survivor (Platinum Level Production)
Damon – Hustle with a Purpose (DQF Productions)
Martone – All Through the Night Duce Club House Remix (Enotram Entertainment Multimedia Group)
Top 20 Indie Countdown on IRMIX Radio, List from # 20 to # 1
20. Rhett May – Latex Lady (Indie)
19. Loona – Star (Blockberry Creative)
18. Gorgon City & Drama – You’ve Done Enough (Positiva)
17. Lucas & Steve – I Want It All (Spinnin)
16. Mr. Mooq – No One (Fortune Frog Music)
15. Lodato & Bright Sparks – Good Thing (Spinnin)
14. Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – Dakiti (Rimas Entertainment)
13. Catie Waters – Crazy (Cutmore Entertainment)
12. Chris Milo – Poisoned Love (Milo Music)
11. John Michael Ferrai – Somewhere We Could Fall (Cappy)
10. Garrett Young – Get One (West Coast Collective)
9 Jimy Bishop – Take it to The Streets (Jimy Bishop Music)
8. Toni Land – Crazed and Daze (Stagework Music)
7. Primadonna Reeds – So Far So Good (Cascades)
6. Final State – Fever (Crank Music)
5. Megan Thee Stallion – Body (300 Entertainment)
4. Black Pontiac – School Girls (Crank Music)
3. Jesse Pepe – Little Man (Crank Music)
2. Eileen Carey – Keep Your Love to Yourself (RolleyCstr Music)
1. December Rose – Apple Tree (Slammin Media)
Compiled by STS the radio industry's leading radio airplay data system.
IRMIX Radio, LLC
IRMIX Radio
+1 313-214-2032
