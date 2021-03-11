ND court system releases 2020 Juvenile Court annual report

The 2020 annual report for North Dakota Juvenile Court has been posted. This year’s report provides data on referrals to juvenile court by case type, location, gender, and age. It has statistics on delinquent, unruly, and deprivation cases and includes updates on the Dual Status Youth Initiative and Court Improvement Program.
