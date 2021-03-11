Microspot Thin Film Thickness Measurements by Transmission and Reflectance Microspectroscopy
CRAIC FilmPro™ is used to measure the thickness of thin films of microscopic areas in both reflectance and transmission.SAN DIMAS, CA, US, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRAIC Technologies, a leading innovator of UV-visible-NIR microanalysis solutions, is proud to introduce CRAIC FilmPro™ film thickness measurement software. This software package is designed to plug-in to CRAIC Technology’s microspectrophotometers and their controlling Lambdafire™ software. CRAIC FilmPro™ allows the user to measure the thickness of thin films rapidly and non-destructively. Able to analyze films of many materials on both transparent and opaque substrates, CRAIC FilmPro™ enables the user to determine thin film thickness on everything from semiconductors, MEMS devices, disk drives to flat panel displays. This powerful and flexible software can be used in many different fields and in everything from research to industrial settings.
"Many of our customers want to measure the thickness of thin films of smaller and smaller sampling areas for rapid quality control of their products. CRAIC FilmPro™ is a plug-in module that can be added to a CRAIC Technologies microspectrophotometer to enable this capability. This software was built in response to customer requests for a powerful, flexible film thickness tool that can measure sub-micron areas on both transparent and opaque substrates. CRAIC Technologies microspectrophotometers equipped with CRAIC FilmPro™ meets those needs" says Dr. Paul Martin, President.
The complete CRAIC Technologies microspot film thickness solution combines an advanced microspectrophotometer with the sophisticated CRAIC FilmPro™ software. This software is a plug-in module to CRAIC Technologies Lambdafire instrument control software. It enables the user to measure film thickness by either transmission or reflectance of many types of materials and substrates. Due to the flexibility of the CRAIC Technologies design, sampling areas can range from over 100 microns across to less than a micron. Designed for both research and the production environment, it incorporates a number of easily modified processing recipes, the ability to create new film recipes and sophisticated tools for analyzing data. With the addition of spectral mapping from CRAIC Technologies, film thickness maps of entire devices can be created.
For more information on the CRAIC FilmPro™ microspot film thickness measurement software and CRAIC Technologies microspot film thickness tools, visit www.microspectra.com.
About CRAIC Technologies: CRAIC Technologies, Inc. is a global technology leader focused on innovations for microscopy and microspectroscopy in the ultraviolet, visible and near-infrared regions. CRAIC Technologies creates cutting-edge solutions, with the very best in customer support, by listening to our customers and implementing solutions that integrate operational excellence and technology expertise. CRAIC Technologies provides answers for customers in forensic sciences, biotechnology, semiconductor, geology, nanotechnology and materials science markets who demand quality, accuracy, precision, speed and the best in customer support.
Paul Martin
CRAIC Technologies
+1 310-573-8180
sales@microspectra.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Microspot thin film thickness of large devices