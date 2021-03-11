New Super PAC Formed to Persuade Republicans to support President Biden's Public Health Insurance Option Plan
Americans for a Public Health Insurance Option is a Super PAC working to persuade Republicans to support President Biden's public health insurance option agendaWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES , March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Karl Von Batten, the managing partner of Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., has been selected to lead the newly formed Americans for a Public Health Insurance Option, an independent political action committee (PAC). The new Super PAC is a bipartisan campaign to persuade Republicans, Democrats, independents, and Americans of all political affiliation to put aside their differences and support the passage of a Public Health Insurance Option legislation in both Houses of the United States Congress. The Super PAC intends to counter efforts by groups such as the group backed by billionaire Charles Koch currently working to derail any congressional effort to enact public health insurance option legislation.
Background
Around 530,000 American families file for bankruptcy per year due to medical expenses. 70% of Americans with medical bills had to lower their spending on food to avoid bankruptcy. 32% of adults in the US have postponed visiting a doctor due to the cost.
Healthcare in the United States is very expensive. The vast majority of Americans (Republicans, Democrats, and Independents) cannot afford to pay for healthcare services without employer-provided health insurance. Millions of Americans lack access to affordable health insurance, and every American is one paycheck away from losing their employer-provided healthcare insurance. Millions of Americans have lost everything due to expensive medical expenses.
According to the Center for American Progress, "The idea of a public option for health insurance has become increasingly politicized. Insurance companies, the pharmaceutical industry, and powerful hospital systems—all groups that profit from the status quo—are attempting to stir up fears about a plan that would actually help American families. In reality, a public option would lower costs, save American families money, and allow private insurance plans to continue to compete. The public option also remains a popular path for reform with growing support: A recent survey shows that 2 in 3 voters support a public option".
President Biden plans to provide Americans with affordable public healthcare insurance options. Americans for a Public Health Insurance Option is dedicated to countering misinformation and persuading Republicans and Independents to support President Biden's public option legislation. Affordable Healthcare is not a Republican or Democrat Issue. It is an American Issue. To learn more about Americans for a Public Health Insurance Option, visit www.afphio.org
