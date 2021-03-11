Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cadillac Avenue overpass demolition requires closing I-94 this weekend in Detroit

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - MDOT is replacing the Cadillac Avenue overpass above I-94. - Demolition work requires closing I-94 between I-75 and Conner Avenue starting Friday night. All lanes on I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, March 15. - Ramp closures will continue through the rebuilding of the Cadillac Avenue overpass.

March 10, 2021 -- Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be demolishing the Cadillac Avenue overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend. This work will require closing both directions of I-94 between I-75 and Conner Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Friday, March 12. All lanes of I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, March 15.

During this closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road), southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), the westbound Gratiot Connector, and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94.

One lane of westbound I-94 will be open for local traffic up to Conner Avenue. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. from Chalmers to Chene streets and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75, the eastbound Gratiot Connector, northbound M-3, and eastbound M-102 back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed starting at 7 p.m. from I-96 to Gratiot Avenue and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Beginning Monday, March 15, the following ramps will remain closed and detoured during the rebuilding of Cadillac Avenue:

- The M-3 entrance ramp to eastbound I-94, - The eastbound I-94 exit to French Road, and - The French Road entrance ramp to westbound I-94.

The new Cadillac Avenue bridge will replace the current structure built in 1957.  

Follow the I-94 modernization project on the web at https://I94Detroit.org or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/I94Detroit or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/I94Detroit.    

