Virtual public meeting on March 16 to highlight 2021 MDOT projects in west Michigan

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will host a Teams Live virtual public meeting to discuss major projects starting soon in west Michigan on state routes (US, M and I routes). Attendees will learn how to receive project-specific updates and other traffic information throughout the season.

WHO: MDOT staff Interested residents, commuters, and business owners

WHEN: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 5 - 6 p.m.

WHERE: Click here to join the meeting on Microsoft Teams

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316.

Conference ID: 444 573 811#

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request before the meeting, contact Orlando Curry by phone at 517-241-7462 or by e-mail CurryO@Michigan.gov.

BACKGROUND: Projects specifically covered in this meeting add up to a total $86 million investment and include:

Rebuilding and widening eastbound and westbound I-196 from Fuller Avenue to Maryland Avenue,

Replacing the eastbound I-196 bridge deck over the Grand River at US-131,

Rebuilding the US-131/M-179 interchange in Allegan County,

Concrete joint repairs on M-6 in Kent County,

Concrete joint repairs on I-96 in Ionia County​,

Freeway sign upgrades on US-131 in Kent County​,

Resurfacing and sidewalk ramp upgrades compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on M-89 in Fennville,

Resurfacing and ADA sidewalk ramp upgrades on M-21 in the city of Ionia,

Resurfacing and widening of M-57 west of Greenville to add passing relief lanes​, and

Resurfacing M-37 from Middleville to Caledonia, along with a new traffic signal at Finkbeiner Road.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any public concerns that may result from these projects. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form or by e-mailing Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@michigan.gov.

Throughout work, project detours and closure information will be posted at www.Michigan.gov/Drive. Information will also be shared on social media, in addition to portable message boards.