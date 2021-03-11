Inauguration of Dan McKee, 76th Governor of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI – A socially-distanced inauguration ceremony for Governor Dan McKee was held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at noon. The ceremony took place on the south steps of the State House.
Governor McKee was ceremonially sworn in by Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea using the McKee family Bible. The Governor's wife, Susan McKee, held the Bible. She and the Governor were joined by their daughter Kara McKee and their son Matthew McKee and his fiancée Laura Clifford.
