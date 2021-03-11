Gov. Henry McMaster Pens Letter to Members of the General Assembly, Urging Passage of Election Integrity Legislation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today wrote a letter to every member of the South Carolina General Assembly urging them to protect the integrity of South Carolina’s elections by passing H. 3444. The legislation, sponsored by Speaker of the S.C. House of Representatives Jay Lucas, would give the State Election Commission the authority to standardize election practices in all 46 of South Carolina’s counties and add four members to the State Election Commission, appointed by the General Assembly.

“The right to vote is the single most important right afforded by the United States Constitution. As governor, I am committed to ensuring that all eligible South Carolinians can freely exercise that right with confidence in the fairness and integrity of the electoral process,” Governor McMaster wrote. “This critical legislation will enhance accountability at the State Election Commission and safeguard the voting process against the threat of fraud, which – if left unchecked – could do permanent damage to our republican form of government.”

“Millions of Americans hold legitimate concerns about the integrity of the 2020 election,” the governor continued. “Though there were no reported voting irregularities in South Carolina, voter fraud remains a persistent and pervasive threat to the strength of our democracy.”

To view the full copy of the letter, click here.

