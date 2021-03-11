Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 957 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,378 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster Pens Letter to Members of the General Assembly, Urging Passage of Election Integrity Legislation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today wrote a letter to every member of the South Carolina General Assembly urging them to protect the integrity of South Carolina’s elections by passing H. 3444. The legislation, sponsored by Speaker of the S.C. House of Representatives Jay Lucas, would give the State Election Commission the authority to standardize election practices in all 46 of South Carolina’s counties and add four members to the State Election Commission, appointed by the General Assembly.

“The right to vote is the single most important right afforded by the United States Constitution. As governor, I am committed to ensuring that all eligible South Carolinians can freely exercise that right with confidence in the fairness and integrity of the electoral process,” Governor McMaster wrote. “This critical legislation will enhance accountability at the State Election Commission and safeguard the voting process against the threat of fraud, which – if left unchecked – could do permanent damage to our republican form of government.”

“Millions of Americans hold legitimate concerns about the integrity of the 2020 election,” the governor continued. “Though there were no reported voting irregularities in South Carolina, voter fraud remains a persistent and pervasive threat to the strength of our democracy.”

To view the full copy of the letter, click here.

-###-

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster Pens Letter to Members of the General Assembly, Urging Passage of Election Integrity Legislation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.