Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 8, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of March 8th will include the following:

Monday, March 8th at 7:00 PM: Lt. Governor Evette delivered remarks at the Charleston GOP Meeting, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel North Charleston - Convention Center, 5264 International Boulevard, North Charleston, S.C.

Tuesday, March 9th at 10:00 AM: Lt. Governor Evette to tour High Wire Distilling, 311 Huger Street, Charleston, S.C.

Tuesday, March 9th at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the S.C. Office of Resilience's Disaster Recovery committee meeting and will hold a media briefing directly following the meeting, Disaster Recovery Office, 632 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, March 9th at 3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will host a proclamation presentation to announce the month of March as “Red Cross Month” throughout South Carolina, Office of the Governor, Statehouse, Columbia, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: March 1, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of March 1, 2021, included:

Monday, March 1

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

9:30 AM: Agency call.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined members of the General Assembly, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), and the Edward Northside Medical Clinic, 220 College Street, Spartanburg, S.C.

2:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

4:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance via Zoom.

Tuesday, March 2

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, Statehouse, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a press conference with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Superintendent Molly Spearman, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing with state and local officials along with McLeod Health to discuss vaccine distribution.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster toured Myrtle Beach Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 North Oak Street, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Wednesday, March 3

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, Statehouse, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing with state officials regarding COVID-19.

1:30 PM: Meeting with local officials.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

2:15 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:40 PM: Constituent meeting.

4:00 PM: Call with Ken Smith and Janelle Duray, Jobs for America’s Graduates.

6:36 PM: Call with a fellow governor.

Thursday, March 4

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, Statehouse, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster met with Clemson University President Jim Clements and the President’s Leadership Institute Class.

10:00 AM: Policy meeting.

1:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

1:30 PM: Agency meeting.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Friday, March 5

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster, Director Duane Parrish, Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism and local tourism officials participated in the Grand Opening of Burnt Church Distillery, 120 Bluffton Road, Bluffton, S.C.

11:08 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing with state officials, local officials from Florence and Darlington counties along with Darlington Raceway and McLeod Health to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster toured Darlington Raceway and McLeod Health’s mass vaccination site, Darlington Raceway, Garage, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington, S.C.

Saturday, March 6

6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Reverend M. Fred DeFoor, Jr., Seawell's, 1125 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C.

Sunday, March 7

4:22 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Congressional Delegation.

4:32 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Congressional Delegation.

-###-