MDC to offer turkey clinic and mentored hunt for first-time youth hunters April 9–10

REVERE, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), in partnership with the Kenneth Kirchman Foundation, invites new youth turkey hunters to register for a free clinic and mentored hunt, April 9–10, near Revere in Clark County.

The program will begin with a clinic at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 9, where participants will learn tactics for harvesting a turkey, meet their mentors, and practice shooting and calling-in turkeys.

On Saturday morning, participants will head into the woods to hunt with their mentors. Lunch and other activities will follow.

“This is an awesome opportunity for new hunters to go turkey hunting with an experienced mentor, learn about turkeys, and maybe even harvest one,” said MDC Conservation Educator Rob Garver.

Eligible youth hunters must be 7–15 years of age and have never harvested a turkey. Participants who have not completed their hunter education certification are still eligible for this hunt. Participants may bring their own cased and unloaded firearms, if they choose. No reload ammunition will be permitted. MDC will provide firearms and ammunition for those who need them. Space is limited for this unique opportunity, and participants must register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176188.

All participants must wear a mask covering mouth and nose and adhere to physical distancing guidelines to ensure public safety.

MDC Discover Nature programs, such as this mentored hunt, aim to help Missourians explore nature and master outdoor skills together. To learn more about other Discover Nature programs, visit nature.mdc.mo.gov/. For more information about this youth turkey clinic and mentored hunt, contact Garver at Rob.Garver@mdc.mo.gov or (660) 785-2420.