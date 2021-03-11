Jetoptera Awarded Seven Patents for Fluidic Propulsive System, Vertical Take-Off and Landing Configuration, Variable Geometry Thruster and Flying Car Design

/EIN News/ -- EDMONDS, Wash., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the past 12 months, the U.S. Patent Office issued seven patents to Jetoptera that solidify the company’s positioning to commercialize its Fluidic Propulsive System (FPSTM), configurations of that system for vertical take-off and landing aircraft, and designs for a streamlined and highly capable flying car. Jetoptera enters 2021 with the following new patents now strengthening its extensive IP portfolio:



U.S. Patent No. 10,641,204, entitled VARIABLE GEOMETRY THRUSTER, issued May 5, 2020. U.S. Patents No. 10,800,538 and 10,875,658, entitled EJECTOR AND AIRFOIL CONFIGURATIONS, issued October 13 and December 29, 2020, respectively. U.S. Patents No. 10,919,636 and 10,934,011, entitled FLUIDIC PROPULSIVE SYSTEM AND THRUST AND LIFT GENERATOR FOR AERIAL VEHICLES, issued February 16 and March 2, 2021. U.S. Design Patent No. D887,950, entitled FLYING CAR, issued May 12, 2020. U.S. Design Patent No. D883,899, entitled FLUIDIC PROPULSIVE DEVICE FOR AN AIRCRAFT, issued June 23, 2020.



The utility patents protect breakthrough technologies for the utilization of the FPSTM at low and high speeds. The technology developed by Jetoptera can perform efficiently to higher speeds than propeller aircraft while augmenting thrust and lift concomitantly. It can be deployed equally to VTOL and Conventional take-off and landing aircraft.

The patent issued this month for Jetoptera’s FPSTM adds to the growing portfolio of new technologies for aviation. It expands the company’s claims to protect an expanding marketspace for Jetoptera’s development and commercialization of the FPSTM. Fluidic propulsion is ideal for aircraft capable of vertical and short takeoff and landing and enables a more exquisite, efficient, and quieter solution for the world’s growing interest in urban air mobility.

The flying-car and Fluidic Propulsive Device design patents are the latest in a series of issued design patents and they protect the elegant, efficiently integrated airframe design of Jetoptera’s aircraft. Jetoptera’s distinctive box-wing and canard wing configuration on the front and four thrusters is uniquely suited for VTOL operations where a compact design is more beneficial for safety and maneuverability. This design helps achieve Jetoptera’s goal of mass market safe, quiet, and capable VTOL aircraft up to and including flying cars.

With the combination of these patents, Jetoptera is uniquely positioned to define the High-Speed VTOL, long-endurance VTOL, modern STOL, and flying car categories. The combination of a revolutionary propulsion system within an optimized airframe has many advantages over other approaches: high speed, efficiency, simplicity, quietness, compactness, and low cost. Jetoptera has conducted a plethora of flight tests with this system, including wing-borne, vertical takeoff and hovering, and transition between VTOL and forward flight. Its newly issued patents, in combination with over 50 other issued and pending patents, enable and validate Jetoptera’s technological road map to fully and exclusively commercialize the remarkable benefits of its vision.

About Jetoptera

Jetoptera’s vision is to create a world where aerial mobility is commonplace for both cargo and people. The company has developed a silent, unique propulsion system integrated with a novel airframe. The Fluidic Propulsive System is ideal for vertical and short takeoff and landing applications (V/STOL). The technology is scalable from smaller unmanned to larger manned aircraft and enables an unmatched combination of speed, range, payload, efficiency, quietness, and maneuverability.

