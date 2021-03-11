Presbyopia Pipeline Analysis: Emerging Therapies Continue to Transform Clinical Landscape of Presbyopia

Presbyopia pipeline majorly includes the companies and their emerging pipeline drugs for the treatment of presbyopia.

Presbyopia pipeline majorly includes the companies and their emerging pipeline drugs for the treatment of presbyopia.

DelveInsight’s ‘Presbyopia Pipeline Insights’ report provides a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development, and growth prospects across the Presbyopia domain.

The report lays down a complete coverage of the therapeutics by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Presbyopia across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.

The Presbyopia pipeline report brings to the eye business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, growth strategies, and failed as well as discontinued drugs.

Some of the key highlights of the Presbyopia Pipeline report:

Presbyopia Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 10+ key pharma players and 10+key pipeline therapies.

Key companies dedicated to advance the Presbyopia drug pipeline are Cellix Bio, AbbVie, Novartis, Visus Therapeutics, AbbVie, Allergan, Encore Vision, Ocuphire Pharma, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, Eyenovia , and among others.

, and among others. Out of all the emerging therapies, UNR844-Cl (lipoic acid choline ester) is expected to emerge as the trendsetter owing to its ability to breaks disulfide bonds, which are thought to harden the lens over time. By disrupting these bonds, the lens becomes more elastic and regains some functionality.

Presbyopia pipeline comprises CLX-OPH-561 (Cellix Bio) in the preclinical stage, while AGN 241622 (Abbvie) is in Phase I/II and UNR844-Cl (Novartis) and VTI-001 (Visus Therapeutics) in Phase II stage of development.

(Cellix Bio) in the preclinical stage, while (Abbvie) is in Phase I/II and (Novartis) and (Visus Therapeutics) in Phase II stage of development. In the late-stage of development, Abbvie is investigating its AGN-190584 .

. In August 2020, Eyenovia entered into an exclusive license agreement with Arctic Vision to develop and commercialize MicroPine (Atropine micro formulation) and MicroLine (pilocarpine micro formulation) in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan and South Korea.

In February 2021, Allergan submitted a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration for investigational AGN-190584 (pilocarpine 1.25%) ophthalmic solution for the treatment of presbyopia. The FDA is expected to act on the NDA by the end of 2021.

Presbyopia is an age-related condition that results in a progressive loss of the ability to see nearby objects clearly. It usually gets noticed around the age of 40. It occurs either due to the weakening of the ciliary muscles or diminishing flexibility of the eye lens due to old age. Presbyopia is diagnosed by a basic refraction assessment of the eye and an eye health exam.

At the moment, no cure exists for presbyopia. The aim of the treatment is to make up for the loss and the inability of the eyes to focus on nearby objects. Wearing corrective eyeglasses (spectacle lenses) or contact lenses, undergoing refractive surgery, or getting lens implants for presbyopia are the only available treatments.

Presbyopia Pipeline Drug Profiles

UNR844-Cl: Novartis

UNR844-Cl is an ester of naturally occurring R-lipoic acid and choline. Previously called EV06 ophthalmic solution, UNR844 targets directly the flexibility and accommodative ability of the crystalline lens. It breaks disulfide bonds, which are thought to harden the lens over time. By disrupting these bonds, the lens becomes more elastic and regains some functionality.

Currently, Novartis is gearing up to run a phase 2b dose-finding study based on the results of phase 1 and 2a studies. The company plans further clinical development of UNR844-Cl, a topical ophthalmic solution for treating presbyopia.

Presbyopia Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Clinical Phase MoA RoA Expected Launch CLX-OPH-561 Cellix Bio Pre-clinical NA NA NA AGN 241622 AbbVie I/II Alpha 2 adrenergic receptor agonists Topical NA UNR844-Cl Novartis II Antioxidants; Free-radical scavengers Topical NA VTI-001 Visus Therapeutics II Alpha 2 adrenergic receptor agonists; Cholinergic receptor agonists Topical NA AGN-190584 AbbVie Pre-registration Muscarinic receptor agonists Topical NA

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Cellix Bio, AbbVie, Novartis, Visus Therapeutics, AbbVie, Ocularis Pharma, among others.

Key Presbyopia Pipeline Therapies: CLX-OPH-561, UNR844-Cl, VTI-001, AGN-190584, Nyxol, PRX 100, among others.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Presbyopia Overview 4 Presbyopia Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Presbyopia Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 6 Presbyopia – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 In-depth Commercial Presbyopia Pipeline Assessment 8 Presbyopia Collaboration Deals 9 Late Stage Presbyopia Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration) 10 Mid-Stage Presbyopia Pipeline Products (Phase II) 11 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Presbyopia Pipeline Products 12 Inactive Presbyopia Pipeline Products 13 Presbyopia Key Companies 14 Presbyopia Key Products 15 Presbyopia Unmet Needs 16 Presbyopia Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Presbyopia Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Presbyopia Pipeline Analyst Views 20 Appendix

