FAZE CLAN ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER TAMMY BRANDT
EINPresswire.com/ -- FaZe Clan, the world’s most prominent gaming organization, announced today that Tammy Brandt is joining the company’s C-Suite team as its new Chief Legal Officer and Head of Business and Legal Affairs. The news comes on the heels of FaZe Clan’s inclusion in Fast Company’s annual Most Innovative Companies list released earlier this week, and follows the recent addition of Amit Bajaj as CFO and Bill McCullough as the organization’s Executive Vice President of Content. Brandt will be responsible for overseeing all business and legal affairs, M&A and corporate matters, working directly alongside CEO Lee Trink, the Board of Directors and the rest of the Executive Team.
Brandt comes to FaZe Clan with nearly two decades of experience transforming disruptive companies in emerging tech and entertainment. She is skilled in venture capital and fundraising matters, complex commercial transactions, content and production deals and M&A. For the past four years, Brandt served as Chief Legal Officer and Head of Business Legal Affairs at Dreamscape Immersive, a leading virtual reality company. Prior to that, she was Chief Corporate, Securities, M&A and Alliance Counsel at DXC Technology and its predecessor, Computer Sciences Corporation. Earlier in her career, she was Vice President/General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at ServiceMesh.
“Tammy has shown her ability to be agile and help both private and public companies in different industries achieve great success,” said FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink. “She has a stellar reputation in the legal and business communities. We are looking forward to Tammy’s high-energy and expertise as FaZe enters this next chapter of explosive growth.”
“I am excited to help FaZe Clan grow as it continues to build out its talent roster, content pipeline and expand into new geographic areas and business verticals,” said Brandt. “FaZe Clan is well-positioned to build on its roots in gaming and evolve into a transformative global media company. I look forward to working with the Board, Lee and the rest of the team on this exciting journey.”
About FaZe Clan:
Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of over 345 million combined across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, driving how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops. Their roster of 85 influential personalities consists of world-class gamers, engaging content creators and a mix of talent beyond the world of gaming, including NBA star Ben Simmons, Lebron “Bronny” James Jr and Lil Yachty. The organization’s unmatched esports division includes seven competitive teams in Fortnite, FIFA, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe) and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. In addition, FaZe Clan has become a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand through an inspired apparel line and limited-edition collaborations with partners including Champion, NFL, Manchester City FC, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, LA Kings, and more. Follow us @FaZeClan, @FaZeApparel and @FaZeUpdate.
Download hi-res photo HERE
# # #
Press Contacts:
chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com
shea.smales@fazeclan.com
Press Contacts
Brandt comes to FaZe Clan with nearly two decades of experience transforming disruptive companies in emerging tech and entertainment. She is skilled in venture capital and fundraising matters, complex commercial transactions, content and production deals and M&A. For the past four years, Brandt served as Chief Legal Officer and Head of Business Legal Affairs at Dreamscape Immersive, a leading virtual reality company. Prior to that, she was Chief Corporate, Securities, M&A and Alliance Counsel at DXC Technology and its predecessor, Computer Sciences Corporation. Earlier in her career, she was Vice President/General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at ServiceMesh.
“Tammy has shown her ability to be agile and help both private and public companies in different industries achieve great success,” said FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink. “She has a stellar reputation in the legal and business communities. We are looking forward to Tammy’s high-energy and expertise as FaZe enters this next chapter of explosive growth.”
“I am excited to help FaZe Clan grow as it continues to build out its talent roster, content pipeline and expand into new geographic areas and business verticals,” said Brandt. “FaZe Clan is well-positioned to build on its roots in gaming and evolve into a transformative global media company. I look forward to working with the Board, Lee and the rest of the team on this exciting journey.”
About FaZe Clan:
Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of over 345 million combined across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, driving how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops. Their roster of 85 influential personalities consists of world-class gamers, engaging content creators and a mix of talent beyond the world of gaming, including NBA star Ben Simmons, Lebron “Bronny” James Jr and Lil Yachty. The organization’s unmatched esports division includes seven competitive teams in Fortnite, FIFA, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe) and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. In addition, FaZe Clan has become a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand through an inspired apparel line and limited-edition collaborations with partners including Champion, NFL, Manchester City FC, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, LA Kings, and more. Follow us @FaZeClan, @FaZeApparel and @FaZeUpdate.
Download hi-res photo HERE
# # #
Press Contacts:
chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com
shea.smales@fazeclan.com
Press Contacts
FaZe Clan
email us here