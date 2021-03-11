Middlesex Barracks / Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Dwelling and Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A300905

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: Unknown

INCIDENT LOCATION: Preston Rd., Orange, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Dwelling and Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Stephen Davis

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

VICTIM: Sarah Field

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 10, 2021 at approximately 0930 hours Vermont State

Police received a report of a burglary. With assistance from Barre City and

Barre Town PD, the Vermont State Police was able to recover stolen firearms from

numerous gun shops, which led to the arrest of Stephen Davis for Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Dwelling and Grand Larceny.

Davis was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Orange

County Superior Court - Criminal Division, to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/21/2021

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Not Lodged

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648