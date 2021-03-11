Middlesex Barracks / Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Dwelling and Grand Larceny
CASE#: 21A300905
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: Unknown
INCIDENT LOCATION: Preston Rd., Orange, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Dwelling and Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Stephen Davis
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT
VICTIM: Sarah Field
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 10, 2021 at approximately 0930 hours Vermont State
Police received a report of a burglary. With assistance from Barre City and
Barre Town PD, the Vermont State Police was able to recover stolen firearms from
numerous gun shops, which led to the arrest of Stephen Davis for Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Dwelling and Grand Larceny.
Davis was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Orange
County Superior Court - Criminal Division, to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/21/2021
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Not Lodged
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648