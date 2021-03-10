Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Schwank Announces Three Non-Profit Security Grants Awarded in Berks

Reading, March 10, 2021 − Three Berks organizations each received a Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) Non-Profit Security Grant to improve the safety and security of their facility, State Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11) announced.

The grants, which stemmed from legislation supported by Schwank (Act 83 of 2019), are meant for non-profit entities that principally serve individuals, groups or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for a single bias hate crime incident identified by the FBI. Those incident categories include: race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender and gender identity.

Eligible projects include:

  • Purchase of safety and security equipment
  • Threat awareness and response training
  • Upgrades to existing structures that enhance safety and security
  • Vulnerability and threat assessments
  • Any other safety or security-related project that enhances safety or security of the non-profit organization

The three Berks recipients are:

  • Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom, Wyomissing, $9,897
  • The LGBT Center of Greater Reading, Reading, $11,525
  • Abilities in Motion, Reading, $6,500

“The organizations who received these grants are well deserving of the funding and will put it to good uses,” Schwank said. “I am thankful that PCCD saw the relevance of funding these key organizations in our community.”

-30-

 

