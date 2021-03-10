Schwank Announces Three Non-Profit Security Grants Awarded in Berks

Reading, March 10, 2021 − Three Berks organizations each received a Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) Non-Profit Security Grant to improve the safety and security of their facility, State Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11) announced.

The grants, which stemmed from legislation supported by Schwank (Act 83 of 2019), are meant for non-profit entities that principally serve individuals, groups or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for a single bias hate crime incident identified by the FBI. Those incident categories include: race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender and gender identity.

Eligible projects include:

Purchase of safety and security equipment

Threat awareness and response training

Upgrades to existing structures that enhance safety and security

Vulnerability and threat assessments

Any other safety or security-related project that enhances safety or security of the non-profit organization

The three Berks recipients are:

Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom, Wyomissing, $9,897

The LGBT Center of Greater Reading, Reading, $11,525

Abilities in Motion, Reading, $6,500

“The organizations who received these grants are well deserving of the funding and will put it to good uses,” Schwank said. “I am thankful that PCCD saw the relevance of funding these key organizations in our community.”

