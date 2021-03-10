Senator Kane Applauds Passage of $1.9 Trillion American Rescue Plan

Chester, PA – March 10, 2021 – State Senator John Kane (D, Delaware/Chester) commended the House passage of the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

“I’m grateful to the House and Senate for passing the American Rescue Plan,” said Senator Kane. “This plan is what our Commonwealth and our country need — direct checks to working families, billions for schools to safely re-open, and increased unemployment funding and tax credits to help folks get back on their feet. And it’s a reminder of what good government can do. I want to thank Reps. Scanlon and Houlahan and Senator Casey for supporting this bill. I’m proud to be represented by folks who know that our government can, and should, work for working families.”

Included among the provisions of the bill are stimulus checks for Pennsylvanians totaling $14.8 billion; an extension of unemployment benefits for 642,478 (10.23% of the state’s workers) who were facing a benefit cutoff; child tax credit expansions that will lift 140,000 Pennsylvania children out of poverty; and $5.3 billion for schools to safely re-open.

###