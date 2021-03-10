Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,361 in the last 365 days.

Senator Kane Applauds Passage of $1.9 Trillion American Rescue Plan

American Rescue Plan

Chester, PA – March 10, 2021 – State Senator John Kane (D, Delaware/Chester) commended the House passage of the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

“I’m grateful to the House and Senate for passing the American Rescue Plan,” said Senator Kane. “This plan is what our Commonwealth and our country need — direct checks to working families, billions for schools to safely re-open, and increased unemployment funding and tax credits to help folks get back on their feet. And it’s a reminder of what good government can do. I want to thank Reps. Scanlon and Houlahan and Senator Casey for supporting this bill. I’m proud to be represented by folks who know that our government can, and should, work for working families.”

Included among the provisions of the bill are stimulus checks for Pennsylvanians totaling $14.8 billion; an extension of unemployment benefits for 642,478 (10.23% of the state’s workers) who were facing a benefit cutoff; child tax credit expansions that will lift 140,000 Pennsylvania children out of poverty; and $5.3 billion for schools to safely re-open.

###

You just read:

Senator Kane Applauds Passage of $1.9 Trillion American Rescue Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.