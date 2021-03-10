Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Santarsiero Announces $98,000 in State Grants to Improve Security for Houses of Worship

BUCKS COUNTY – March 10, 2021 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced $98,000 in funding from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) that will help local houses of worship make security improvements through its Non-Profit Security Grant Program.

The breakdown of entities receiving funds and how much they have received is:

  • St. Mark A.M.E. Zion in Newtown: $24,995
  • Abrams Hebrew Academy in Yardley: $24,975
  • Temple Judea of Bucks County in Furlong: $21,847
  • St. Andrew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Perkasie: $13,346
  • Jewish Center of Eastern Bucks/Chabad Lubavitch of Yardley: $12,838

“The Non-Profit Security Grant funds will allow these houses of worship to make security enhancements to protect the safety and security of a diverse cross-section of our community,” said Sen. Santarsiero.  “Freedom of religion means no one should fear for his or her safety while observing their faith.  Unfortunately, that is not always the case, which is why these funds are so important to our community.”

The Non-Profit Security Grant Program administers funds to nonprofit organizations who principally serve individuals, groups or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single bias hate crime incidents.  For more information, visit the PCCD website.  

