Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting - March 15, 2021

Monday, March 15, 2021, 6 p.m. MDT

Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Regional Office 15950 N. Gate Boulevard, Nampa, ID

Video conference information

Live stream via Zoom:  https://idfg.idaho.gov/ZJW

Meeting ID: 922 0794 4972

Dial by your location         +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)         +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Call-in number: (253) 215-8782

Committee members are participating by video conference and in-person, which the Department is hosting at the above physical location. This meeting is open to the public. Due to the Governor’s Stage 3 Stay Healthy Order, dated 2/2/2021, gatherings, including public meetings, are limited to 50 persons or less in physical attendance.

Agenda

Time Description
6 p.m.

Committee discussion about range grant applications and requests for information
6:30 pm

Committee recommendations for funding range grant applications (Action)
7:15 pm

Discussion as needed

 

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

