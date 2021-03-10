Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting - March 15, 2021
Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting and Agenda
Monday, March 15, 2021, 6 p.m. MDT
Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Regional Office 15950 N. Gate Boulevard, Nampa, ID
Video conference information
Live stream via Zoom: https://idfg.idaho.gov/ZJW
Dial by your location +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
Call-in number: (253) 215-8782
Committee members are participating by video conference and in-person, which the Department is hosting at the above physical location. This meeting is open to the public. Due to the Governor’s Stage 3 Stay Healthy Order, dated 2/2/2021, gatherings, including public meetings, are limited to 50 persons or less in physical attendance.
Agenda
|Time
|Description
|6 p.m.
|
Committee discussion about range grant applications and requests for information
|6:30 pm
|
Committee recommendations for funding range grant applications (Action)
|7:15 pm
|
Discussion as needed
Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).