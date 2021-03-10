Ayr Wellness Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Q4 Revenue up 48% Y/Y to $47.8 Million; Full Year Revenue up 25% 1 Despite Covid-Related Shutdowns in 2Q

Despite Covid-Related Shutdowns in 2Q Q4 Adjusted EBITDA up 111% Y/Y to $19.4 Million; Full Year Adjusted EBITDA up 63% 1

Successfully Raised $110 Million in Debt and $48 Million in Warrant Exercise, Ending 2020 with $127 Million of Cash; Raised Additional $118 Million in Equity Subsequent to Year-End

Generated Over $7 Million in Cash from Operations in Q4 and $36 Million for the Year

Closed on its Two Acquisitions in Pennsylvania in Q4; Opened Second Pennsylvania Dispensary in February

Recently Closed Acquisition of Liberty Health Sciences, Adding 31 Retail Dispensaries, the Fourth Largest Footprint in Florida

Arizona and Ohio Acquisitions Expected to Close Later this Month

Pending Acquisitions in Arizona, Ohio and New Jersey Will Bring Addressable Market to Over 73 Million in Seven States

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO), is reporting financial results for the three months and full-year ended December 31, 2020. Unless otherwise noted, all results are presented in U.S. dollars.

“2020 was a year of transformation for Ayr,” said Jon Sandelman, CEO of Ayr Wellness. “We are excited to report a strong finish to the year with fourth quarter revenues up 48% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA up over 100% and we continue to maintain margins at the high end of the industry. And while we continued to deliver strong operating results throughout the year at our market leading operations in Massachusetts and Nevada, the Ayr story of 2020 was about building a foundation for a new Ayr Wellness, a bigger and better MSO. We spent the end of 2020 aggressively expanding our footprint and investing in our business to be positioned for exceptional growth in 2021 and 2022. We began 2020 as a 2-state MSO and we begin 2021 as a seven-state, top-5 MSO and we aren’t done yet.

“2020 was also a year of great change for the industry as new states moved forward with adult-use programs and the federal election shifted the tides in Washington. We enter 2021 with leading scale, talent and a recently bolstered balance sheet, that currently has more than $236 million of cash. The investments we made in the fourth quarter in additional infrastructure and people will prove critical as our new operations in Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, Arizona and Ohio begin to ramp in 2021. We opened our second Ayr Wellness dispensary in Pennsylvania a couple weeks ago and the cultivations are on track for first harvest this spring. Our remaining four stores in Pennsylvania will open throughout 2021 and as the cultivation expands further, we expect Pennsylvania to be a meaningful contributor to our top and bottom line in the back half 2021.”

Mr. Sandelman continued, “We firmly believe that everything we do starts with the plant. We continue to demonstrate our commitment to this belief by investing additional resources in our cultivation facilities and team. These investments will prove to be impactful as we begin the integration efforts in Florida to bring that important asset up to the productivity level we know is achievable. The same will be true when we close on Arizona and Ohio later this month and New Jersey this summer. We expect to realize the benefit of these investments with strong growth as we move through 2021. The full impact will be realized with even stronger growth in 2022.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights ($ in millions, excl. margin items)

Q4 2019 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 % Change

Y/Y % Change

Q/Q Revenue $ 32.3 $ 45.5 $ 47.8 48% 5% Gross Profit before Fair Value Adj. $ 11.4 $ 27.4 $ 27.5 142% 0% Gross Profit $ 8.3 $ 40.8 $ 18.6 125% -54% Operating Income/(Loss) $ (16.9 ) $ 22.0 $ (2.2) N/M N/M Adj. EBITDA $ 9.2 $ 19.3 $ 19.4 111% 0% AEBITDA Margin 28.6 % 42.4% 40.5% 1190 bps -190 bps

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights ($ in millions, excl. margin items)

FY 2019

Actual FY 2019

Annualized1 FY 2020 % Change

Y/Y Revenue $ 75.2 $ 124.2 $ 155.1 25% Gross Profit before Fair Value Adj. $ 34.4 $ 63.0 $ 88.6 41% Gross Profit $ 26.3 N/M $ 103.1 293% Operating Income/(Loss) $ (37.5) N/M $ 16.0 N/M Adj. EBITDA $ 20.9 $ 34.5 $ 56.2 63% AEBITDA Margin 27.8% 27.8% 36.2% 840 bps

1Due to the qualifying transaction completed on May 24, 2019, the 2019 annual results have been normalized by taking the 221-day period and annualizing it to produce a full year of results.

Ayr Wellness Footprint (Pro-forma)

MA NJ PA OH FL AZ NV TOTAL Population 6.9 M 9.2 M 12.7 M 11.7 M 21.5 M 7.4 M 3.1 M 72.5 M Adult Use or Medical AU AU Med Med Med AU AU 4 AU/ 3 Med Est. 2021 Market Size4 $1 B $1 B $1 B $400 M $1.5 B $1 B $800 M $6.7 B Forward AEBITDA Mult. Paid N/A 4.0x 3.2x 1.0x 4.8x5 3.1x N/A Planned Capex $38 M $15 M $24 M $20 M $20 M $10 <$1 M $127 M Dispensaries:

Current → YE 2021 2 → 41 3 2 → 6 - 31 → 423 3 62 43 → 64 Key Retail Markets Greater Boston Central

NJ Pittsburgh

Philadelphia - Miami

Tampa

Orlando Phoenix Las Vegas

Reno Cultivation-Production:

Current → YE 2021 Sq Ft 50K → 140K 30K → 105K 83K → 253K 9K → 67K 300K 10K → 90K 72K 554K → 1,027K Employees 267 113 72 10 349 165 478 1,454

1) Includes two co-located AU/Med dispensaries (Somerville and Watertown), one AU-only dispensary in Boston and one Med-only dispensary in Needham

2) Five dispensaries currently open; pending final approvals additional LV dispensary expected to open shortly

3) 31 currently open, four complete and pending OMMU approval; seven are currently under construction

4) Source: Arcview, MJBiz Daily, Company estimates

5) Based on purchase price and forecasted 2022 AEBITDA at the time of announcement

Fourth Quarter Operational Highlights



Nevada Results

Average daily retail revenues were over $290,000 in the fourth quarter; daily transaction volumes of 4,685, with an average ticket of $62 per transaction

Sales increased 21% year-over-year, driven by a 15% increase in transaction volumes and 6% increase in average ticket

Recently opened sixth dispensary in Nevada, in Clark County

Increased market share despite increased competition in the locals’ market and difficult economic environment due to COVID-19

Massachusetts Results

Average daily retail revenues (medical only) increased to over $64,000 in the fourth quarter; daily transaction volumes of ~410, with an average ticket of $157 per transaction

Retail sales increased 136% year-over-year, driven by a ~90% increase in transactions and ~45% increase in average ticket

Selling to 78 of the state’s 110 adult-use dispensaries, and Ayr remains one of the market share leaders in flower, vapes and concentrates according to BDS Analytics

Wholesale revenues ramped to over $13.4 million in the quarter, growth of 109% y/y reflecting the increase in capacity brought on in May 2020

Pennsylvania Update

Ayr closed its two acquisitions in Pennsylvania during the fourth quarter

Completed first phase of cultivation construction; 15,000ft 2 of canopy due for first harvest this spring

of canopy due for first harvest this spring 21,000 ft 2 of addition space approved for cultivation in February and first harvest expected in early summer

of addition space approved for cultivation in February and first harvest expected in early summer Two dispensaries recently opened under the Ayr Wellness banner, in New Castle and Plymouth Meeting

Financial Statements

Certain financial information reported in this news release is extracted from Ayr’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Ayr files its annual financial statements on SEDAR. All such financial information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety by reference to such financial statements.

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

The Company reports certain non-IFRS measures that are used to evaluate the performance of its businesses and the performance of their respective segments, as well as to manage their capital structures. As non-IFRS measures generally do not have a standardized meaning, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Securities regulators require such measures to be clearly defined and reconciled with their most comparable IFRS measure.

The Company references non-IFRS measures and cannabis industry metrics in this document and elsewhere. Non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the results of the operations of the Company from management’s perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation, nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under IFRS. Non-IFRS measures used to analyze the performance of the Company’s businesses include “adjusted EBITDA.”

The Company believes that these non-IFRS financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performances and may be useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. These financial measures are intended to provide investors with supplemental measures of the Company’s operating performances and thus highlight trends in the Company’s core businesses that may not otherwise be apparent when solely relying on the IFRS measures.

Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA” represents income (loss) from operations, as reported, before interest and tax, adjusted to exclude non-recurring items, other non-cash items, including stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, the adjustments for the accounting of the fair value of biological assets, and further adjusted to remove acquisition related costs.

A reconciliation of how Ayr calculates adjusted EBITDA is provided below. Additional reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and other disclosures concerning non-IFRS measures will be provided in our MD&A for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. As well, the Company reminds you that adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “target”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “would”, “estimate”, “goal”, “outlook”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may”, “tracking”, “pacing” and “should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, Ayr’s future growth plans. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: anticipated strategic, operational and competitive benefits may not be realized; events or series of events, including in connection with COVID-19, may cause business interruptions; required regulatory approvals may not be obtained; acquisitions may not be able to be completed on satisfactory terms or at all; and Ayr may not be able to raise additional debt or equity capital. Among other things, Ayr has assumed that its businesses will operate as anticipated, that it will be able to complete acquisitions on reasonable terms, and that all required regulatory approvals will be obtained on satisfactory terms and within expected time frames. In particular, there can be no assurance that we will complete the pending acquisitions in or enter into agreements with respect to other acquisitions.

Forward-looking estimates and assumptions involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While Ayr believes there is a reasonable basis for these assumptions, such estimates may not be met. These estimates represent forward-looking information. Actual results may vary and differ materially from the estimates.

Assumptions

Forward-looking information in this subject to the assumptions and risks as described in our MD&A for December 31, 2020. For more information about the Company’s 2020 operations and outlook, please view Ayr’s corporate presentation posted in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ayrwellness.com . As well, we remind you that adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. Additional reconciliations and other disclosures concerning non-IFRS measures will be provided in our MD&A for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

About Ayr Wellness Inc.

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company is focused on superior cultivation to grow superior branded cannabis products. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day through the wellness and wonder of cannabis.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com .

Ayr Wellness Inc. (formerly, Ayr Strategies Inc.)

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

As of December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,238,165 $ 8,403,196 Accounts receivable 3,464,401 2,621,239 Due from related parties 135,000 85,000 Inventory 28,257,942 13,718,840 Biological assets 12,069,851 2,935,144 Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other current assets 5,270,381 2,163,329 176,435,740 29,926,748 Non-current Property, plant, and equipment 69,104,080 37,152,861 Intangible assets 252,357,676 189,802,136 Right-of-use assets 22,604,065 12,315,417 Goodwill 92,321,934 84,837,304 Equity investments 503,509 427,399 Deposits and other assets 2,540,675 638,394 Total assets 615,867,679 355,100,259 LIABILITIES Current Trade payables 8,899,786 6,806,053 Accrued liabilities 8,706,813 5,123,865 Lease obligations - current portion 866,304 1,087,835 Purchase consideration payable 9,053,057 9,831,700 Income tax payable 21,585,523 5,202,943 Debts payable - current portion 8,644,633 6,628,843 57,756,116 34,681,239 Non-current Deferred tax liabilities 47,935,998 41,077,761 Warrant liability 151,949,611 36,874,124 Lease obligations - non-current portion 23,864,059 13,033,310 Contingent consideration 22,961,412 22,656,980 Debts payable - non-current portion 53,587,948 37,366,818 Senior secured notes - non-current portion 103,652,963 - Accrued interest payable 3,301,155 815,662 Total liabilities 465,009,262 186,505,894 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) Share capital 518,992,215 382,210,006 Treasury stock (556,899 ) (245,469 ) Contributed surplus 60,035,984 28,879,225 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (5,765,218 ) 3,265,610 Deficit (421,847,665 ) (245,515,007 ) Total shareholders' equity 150,858,417 168,594,365 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 615,867,679 355,100,259

Ayr Wellness Inc. (formerly, Ayr Strategies Inc.)



Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Revenues, net of discounts $ 47,764,775 $ 32,282,616 $ 155,114,454 $ 75,195,556 Cost of goods sold before biological asset adjustments 20,298,130 17,158,918 66,555,710 37,009,909 Incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination - 3,764,678 - 3,764,678 Cost of goods sold 20,298,130 20,923,596 66,555,710 40,774,587 Gross profit before fair value adjustments 27,466,645 11,359,020 88,558,744 34,420,969 Fair value adjustment on sale of inventory (12,971,862 ) (4,838,814 ) (34,147,938 ) (18,272,212 ) Unrealized gain on biological asset transformation 4,115,927 1,765,527 48,690,657 10,108,105 Gross profit 18,610,710 8,285,733 103,101,463 26,256,862 Expenses General and administrative 9,258,098 7,248,271 36,342,955 19,036,452 Sales and marketing 563,686 463,452 2,150,536 1,345,009 Depreciation 714,933 1,017,198 2,364,224 1,392,994 Amortization 3,028,714 2,434,288 12,024,715 7,222,595 Stock-based compensation 5,207,204 13,296,643 31,156,759 28,879,225 Acquisition expense 1,890,428 724,139 2,945,194 5,847,800 Total expenses 20,663,063 25,183,991 86,984,383 63,724,075 Income (Loss) from operations (2,052,353 ) (16,898,258 ) 16,117,080 (37,467,213 ) Other (expense) income Share of loss on equity investments (2,208 ) 241,115 (33,591 ) (72,600 ) Foreign exchange 1,256 (17,904 ) (7,782 ) (141,106 ) Fair value loss on financial liabilities (134,720,905 ) 2,771,673 (164,042,264 ) (119,235,147 ) Interest expense (1,867,275 ) (1,176,278 ) (4,115,775 ) (3,035,492 ) Interest income 5,625 8,483 10,112 404,835 Other 84,960 185,458 104,931 202,610 Total other (expense) income (136,498,547 ) 2,012,547 (168,084,369 ) (121,876,900 ) Loss before income tax (138,550,900 ) (14,885,711 ) (151,967,289 ) (159,344,113 ) Current tax [Note 20] (7,035,194 ) (3,795,071 ) (21,976,761 ) (8,728,061 ) Deferred tax [Note 20] 2,005,050 1,216,549 (2,388,608 ) 3,892,570 Net loss (143,581,044 ) (17,464,233 ) (176,332,658 ) (164,179,604 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (8,611,181 ) 468,229 (9,030,828 ) (156,510 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss (152,192,225 ) (16,996,004 ) (185,363,486 ) (164,336,114 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (4.82 ) (0.65 ) (6.32 ) (9.43 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 29,814,594 26,672,864 27,892,441 17,404,742

Ayr Wellness Inc. (formerly, Ayr Strategies Inc.)



Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Operating activities Net loss $ (176,332,658 ) $ (164,179,604 ) Adjustments for: Acquisition costs associated with financing activities - 129,235 Net fair value loss on financial liabilities 164,042,264 119,235,147 Stock-based compensation 31,156,759 28,879,225 Depreciation 4,720,198 2,172,373 Amortization on intangible assets 13,716,502 8,137,864 Share of loss on equity investments 33,591 72,600 Incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination - 3,764,678 Fair value adjustment on sale of inventory 34,147,938 18,272,212 Unrealized gain on biological asset transformation (48,690,657 ) (10,108,105 ) Deferred tax expense (benefit) 2,388,608 (3,892,570 ) Amortization on financing costs 90,858 - Interest accrued 2,214,061 1,652,510 Changes in non-cash operations, net of business acquisition: Accounts receivable (843,162 ) (1,308,328 ) Inventory and biological assets (8,876,748 ) (5,809,848 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,529,212 ) (1,459,072 ) Trade payables 1,616,253 2,992,073 Accrued liabilities 3,274,488 (179,574 ) Income tax payable 16,382,580 5,202,943 Cash provided by operating activities 36,511,663 3,573,759 Investing activities Transfer of restricted cash and short term investments held in escrow and interest income - 99,684,243 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (14,367,690 ) (14,417,635 ) Purchases of intangible assets (400,000 ) - Deferred underwriters commission paid - (3,457,154 ) Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired (35,174,880 ) (74,714,171 ) Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, bridge financing (8,040,804 ) - Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, working capital (2,354,375 ) (547,042 ) Payments for interests in equity accounted investments (109,700 ) (500,000 ) Advances to related corporation (50,000 ) (809,191 ) Deposits for business combinations (1,750,000 ) - Cash (used in) provided by investing activities (62,247,449 ) 5,239,050 Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of Warrants 48,483,750 2,460,150 Proceeds from senior secured notes, net of financing costs 103,571,105 - Redemption of Class A shares - (7,519 ) Repayments of debts payable (5,615,225 ) (2,879,329 ) Repayments of lease obligations (principal portion) (1,557,445 ) (763,878 ) Repurchase of Subordinate Voting Shares (311,430 ) (311,674 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 144,570,755 (1,502,250 ) Net increase in cash 118,834,969 7,310,559 Effect of foreign currency translation - 982,685 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year 8,403,196 109,952 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year 127,238,165 8,403,196 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid during the year 2,526,294 1,679,612 Taxes paid during the year 5,594,181 3,525,118





Ayr Wellness Inc. (formerly, Ayr Strategies Inc.)

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Expressed in United States Dollars)