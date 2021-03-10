Arch Oncology Announces Two New Preclinical Data Presentations on Highly Differentiated Anti-CD47 Antibody AO-176 at AACR 2021

/EIN News/ -- -- Two presentations to highlight AO-176’s potential in lymphoma and T-ALL --



BRISBANE, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of anti-CD47 antibody therapies, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data on AO-176 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021. AO-176 is an anti-CD47 antibody with a potential best-in-class profile that works by blocking the “don’t eat me” signal and also by directly killing tumor cells, with preferential binding to tumor versus normal cells. Currently, AO-176 is being evaluated in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with select solid tumors and multiple myeloma, both as monotherapy and in combination with standard therapies.

“At AACR this year, we will present two new nonclinical datasets demonstrating AO-176’s strong therapeutic potential in lymphoma and pediatric T-ALL” said Daniel Pereira, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Arch Oncology. “In lymphoma, we are presenting AO-176’s potent in vivo activity in a lymphoma xenograft, where induction of inflammatory cytokines and immune infiltrates is also observed. Enhanced binding and phagocytosis of lymphoma cells at acidic pH will also be shown in vitro by AO-176 or in combination with rituximab. Finally, AO-176’s unique ability to induce Annexin V positivity and DAMPs that ultimately may aid in inducing immunogenic cell death of the lymphoma cells will also be presented. Additionally, we look forward to sharing new nonclinical data in pediatric T-ALL during a late-breaking poster presentation at AACR next month. Data continue to support AO-176’s highly-differentiated mechanisms, reinforcing our therapy’s potential to offer an improved efficacy and safety profile among anti-CD47 agents in development for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.”

AACR Annual Meeting 2021

Late-Breaking Poster Presentation Title: The differentiated CD47 monoclonal antibody AO-176 exhibits significant in vivo activity against xenograft models of pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) (Abstract #LB171)

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies

Poster Presentation Title: AO-176, a highly differentiated clinical stage anti-CD47 antibody, is efficacious in pre-clinical models of lymphoma (Abstract #954)

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Biological Therapeutic Agents

Information on the abstracts is available on AACR’s website.

On Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8:30 am ET when posters are available online for AACR meeting participants, a copy of the poster presentations will be posted at https://archoncology.com/our-pipeline/sci-pubs/.

About AO-176

AO-176 is a humanized anti-CD47 IgG2 antibody with a potential best-in-class profile. AO-176 is highly differentiated, with the potential to improve upon the safety and efficacy profile relative to other agents in this class of innate checkpoint inhibitors. AO-176 works by blocking the “don’t eat me” signal, the standard mechanism of anti-CD47 antibodies. Beyond blocking this signal, AO-176 has additional mechanisms, including directly killing tumor cells and inducing DAMPs (Damage Associated Molecular Patterns), resulting in Immunogenic Cell Death. Importantly, AO-176 binds preferentially to tumor cells, instead of to normal cells, and binds even more potently to tumors in their acidic microenvironment (low pH). Publications and presentations on AO-176 can be found at https://archoncology.com/our-pipeline/sci-pubs/.

AO-176 is being evaluated in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with select solid tumors and multiple myeloma, both as monotherapy and in combination with standard therapies. In a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors, AO-176 demonstrated encouraging safety and evidence of anti-tumor activity when administered as a single agent. Additional information about these trials may be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov using the trial identification number NCT03834948 (solid tumors) or NCT04445701 (multiple myeloma).

About Arch Oncology

Arch Oncology, Inc. is a privately-held, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of potential best-in-class antibody therapies for the treatment of patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The Company’s next-generation anti-CD47 antibodies are highly differentiated, with the potential to improve upon the safety and efficacy profile relative to other agents in this class. Arch Oncology’s lead product candidate AO-176 is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with select solid tumors and with multiple myeloma, both as monotherapy and in combination with standard therapies. In addition, the Company is advancing a pipeline of antibody programs for the treatment of cancer. For more information please visit www.archoncology.com.

