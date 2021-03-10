Wesdome Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) (“Q4 2020”) and full year 2020 financial results. The Company’s full consolidated financial statements and management discussion & analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.wesdome.com. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Key highlights of 2020:

Production of 90,278 ounces.

Company free cash flow 1 generation of $29.0 million, net of investing $40.5 million into the Kiena Complex, an increase of 332% over 2019.

Net income increased by 24% from 2019 and adjusted net income 1 increased by 31% from 2019.

Operating cash flow increased by 44% from 2019.

Increased Eagle River Reserves by 5% net of 93,132 ounces of depletion.

Increased Eagle River inferred Resources by 22%.

Kiena Mine Complex Mineral Resources total 796,000 ounces of indicated and 656,000 ounces inferred.

Inferred Resources in the Kiena Deep A Zones of 120,400 ounces.

Processed a portion of the bulk sample from Kiena generating $3.6 million.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “2020 was a unique, and at times challenging year as we were faced with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. First and foremost, I am very pleased to report that none of our sites or offices had any reported cases of the COVID-19 virus. Despite having to operate both sites at reduced capacities in order to protect our employees, we were able to achieve a number of important milestones this year, such as achieving our production guidance at Eagle River, increasing free cash flow by $22.3 million over 2019, and advancing the Kiena Complex through to mining and milling of a bulk sample.

Loss of operational efficiencies due to the evolving pandemic did have an impact on costs, and the volume of diamond drilling. Both operating and AISC costs came in higher than guidance as a result of these measures and the inherent inefficiencies of social distancing in underground operations. We have taken the continuing pandemic into account when forecasting our 2021 cost guidance. Production guidance for the year is 92,000 – 105,000 ounces with grades expecting to average between 13.0 and 15.0 g/t.

At the Eagle River mine, we completed 50,000 metres of drilling, replaced 93,132 ounces of depletion, and added an additional 30,000 ounces. As well, we increased the inferred resources by 22%, while slightly increasing grade to 12.5 g/t. Current mineral reserves at Eagle River as of December 31, 2020 are 581,000 ounces of gold from 1.4 Mt at an overall grade of 13.4 g/t Au; as compared to the mineral reserves as of December 31, 2019 of 1.2 Mt at a grade of 14.4 g/t Au containing 550,000 ounces of gold. In 2021, we plan to conduct significantly more drilling with metres budgeted to range between 164,000 and 174,000 metres. This is split out as 60,000 – 70,000 metres of underground exploration drilling, 50,000 metres of underground definition drilling, and 54,000 metres of surface drilling. The exploration drilling will focus on the 300 E Zone, Falcon 7 Zone and west of 7 Zone, and east of currently mined areas in the central area of the mine diorite.

At Kiena, while we were not able to generate the planned volume of drilling due to the Quebec government mandated shut down of operations and the ongoing effects of regional quarantines, we were still able to convert a large portion of A Zone inferred resources to indicated ounces, which has been used as the basis for our PFS, on track to be published in Q2 2021. We expect to be in a position to make a restart decision shortly thereafter which would set us on a path in a short timeframe to Wesdome realizing a second producing asset. We expect to have our final reconciliation of the bulk sample in the near term and early indications are very positive in terms of grades and tonnes. We are also guiding first production for the Kiena mine this year of 15,000 – 25,000 ounces.”

Operating and financial highlights of the full year 2020 results include:

Gold production of 90,278 ounces from the Eagle River Complex (2019: 91,688 ounces): Eagle River Underground 196,441 tonnes at a head grade of 14.2 grams per tonne (“ g/t ”) Au for 87,560 ounces produced (2019: 88,617 ounces). Mishi Open Pit 39,856 tonnes at a head grade of 2.7 g/t Au for 2,718 ounces produced (2019: 3,072 ounces).





Revenue of $215.5 million (2019: $164.0 million) from 91,229 ounces of gold sold at an average sales price of $2,360/oz (2019: 88,423 ounces at an average price of $1,853/oz).





Cash costs 1 of $1,053/oz or US$785/oz (2019: $825/oz or US$621/oz).





of $1,053/oz or US$785/oz (2019: $825/oz or US$621/oz). All-in sustaining costs 1 (“ AISC ”) of $1,396/oz or US$1,040/oz (2019: $1,293/oz or US$975/oz).





(“ ”) of $1,396/oz or US$1,040/oz (2019: $1,293/oz or US$975/oz). Earned mine profit 1 of $119.3 million (2019 - $90.9 million).





of $119.3 million (2019 - $90.9 million). Operating cash flow of $102.3 million or $0.74 per share 1 (2019: $71.2 million or $0.52 per share).





(2019: $71.2 million or $0.52 per share). Free cash flow 1 of $29.0 million or $0.21 per share 1 (2019: $6.7 million or $0.05 per share).





of $29.0 million or $0.21 per share (2019: $6.7 million or $0.05 per share). Net income of $50.7 million or $0.36 per share (2019: $40.9 million or $0.30 per share).

Adjusted net income 1 of $50.7 million or $0.36 per share (2019: $38.6 million or $0.28 per share).

of $50.7 million or $0.36 per share (2019: $38.6 million or $0.28 per share). Earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization (“ EBITDA ”) for 2020 of $102.3 million (2019: $80.7 million).

”) for 2020 of $102.3 million (2019: $80.7 million). Cash position at the end of the year of $63.5 million.

Operating and financial highlights of Q4 2020 results include:

Eagle River Complex gold production of 20,006 ounces (Q4 2019: 21,332 ozs). Eagle River Underground 53,551 tonnes at a head grade of 11.7 g/t Au for 19,667 ounces produced (Q4 2019: 20,894 ounces). Mishi Open Pit 3,555 tonnes at a head grade of 3.5 g/t Au for 339 ounces produced (Q4 2019: 438 ounces). Q4 production was negatively impacted by mechanical downtime associated with the cone crusher in the mill and underground geotechnical challenges affecting the grade performance in one stope.





19,889 gold ounces sold (Q4 2019: 22,100 ozs).





Cash costs 1 of $1,162/oz (US$892/oz) (Q4 2019: $786/oz or US$595/oz).





of $1,162/oz (US$892/oz) (Q4 2019: $786/oz or US$595/oz). AISC 1 of $1,567/oz or US$1,203/oz (Q4 2019: $1,305/oz or US$988/oz).





of $1,567/oz or US$1,203/oz (Q4 2019: $1,305/oz or US$988/oz). Earned mine profit 1 of $25.2 million (Q4 2019: $25.8 million).





of $25.2 million (Q4 2019: $25.8 million). Operating cash flow of $12.9 million or $0.09 per share 1 (Q4 2019: $15.9 million or $0.12 per share).





(Q4 2019: $15.9 million or $0.12 per share). Free cash outflow 1 of $8.8 million or $(0.06) per share (Q4 2019: free cash outflow of $3.2 million or $(0.02) per share).





of $8.8 million or $(0.06) per share (Q4 2019: free cash outflow of $3.2 million or $(0.02) per share). Net income1 of $8.5 million or $0.06 per share (Q4 2019: $12.1 million or $0.09 per share).





EAGLE RIVER COMPLEX RESERVES AND RESOURCES

MINERAL RESERVES – EAGLE RIVER (see notes) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Tonnes

(000s) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

ounces Tonnes

(000s) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

ounces Eagle River Proven 370 12.6 150,000 331 15.5 165,000 Probable 982 13.7 431,000 855 14.0 385,000 Proven + Probable 1,352 13.4 581,000 1,186 14.4 550,000

*Reported at 5.3 g/t Au cut off

MINERAL RESERVES – MISHI (see notes) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Tonnes

(000s) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

ounces Tonnes

(000s) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

ounces MISHI Proven 52 2.5 4,200 8 1.9 500 Probable 50 3.4 5,500 108 2.9 10,000 Proven + Probable 102 3.0 9,700 116 2.8 10,500

MINERAL RESOURCES

(Exclusive of Mineral Reserves)

(see notes) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Tonnes

(000s) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

ounces Tonnes

(000s) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

ounces EAGLE RIVER Measured 23 12.1 9,000 25 10.1 8,000 Indicated 320 9.0 93,000 355 9.0 103,000 Measured + Indicated 343 9.2 102,000 380 9.0 111,000 Inferred 510 12.5 205,000 403 12.3 159,000 MINERAL RESOURCES (Exclusive of Mineral Reserves) (see notes) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Tonnes

(000s) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

ounces Tonnes

(000s) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

ounces MISHI Open pit Indicated - - - - - - Inferred 2,808 1.6 147,000 2,808 1.6 147,000 Underground Indicated - - - - - - Inferred 373 5.4 65,000 373 5.4 65,000 MISHI TOTAL Indicated - - - - - - Inferred 3,182 2.1 212,000 3,182 2.1 212,000

EAGLE RIVER PROVEN AND PROBABLE RESERVE BREAKDOWN BY ZONE1

The following table provides a breakdown of Mineral Reserves and Resources at Eagle River by structure to illustrate the growing significance of these recent developments.

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Zone Tonnes

(000s) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

Ounces Percent Tonnes

(000s) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

Ounces Percent No. 300 756 14.9 362,000 62 798 15.5 397,000 72 No. 7 394 12.6 160,000 28 267 12.9 110,500 20 No. 8 111 10.7 38,000 7 103 11.6 38,500 7 Other 91 7.2 21,000 3 18 6.9 4,000 1 TOTAL 1,352 13.4 581,000 100 1,186 14.4 550,000 100

Reported at 5.43 g/t Au cut off at the Eagle River Mine. Numbers reflect rounding to nearest 1,000 tonnes and ounces. Mineral Resources are exclusive of reserves. Mineral Resources are not in the current mine plan and therefore do not have demonstrated economic viability. All Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimates have been made in accordance with the Standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) and NI 43-101 and assume a gold price of $2,047 (US$1,599) per ounce for the reserves and a gold price of $2,191 (US$1,712) per ounce for the resources, with a $1 USD → CAD exchange rate of $1.28). Mineral Resources are reported in-situ with no dilution provision. A density or tonnage factor of 2.7 tonnes per cubic m (t/m3) is applied at both Eagle River Mine and Mishi Mine. At Eagle River Mine, all high assays are cut to either 60.0 – 140.0 g/t Au for individual zones. All Mineral Reserves at Eagle River employ a 1.5 m minimum width, a 3.0 g/t Au minimum grade for continuity and include 1.0 m of external dilution and 10% lost ore and metallurgical recoveries of 97.0%. At Mishi the 7 lenses considered in the Mineral Resource calculations are cut between 6.0 to 45.0 g/t Au. All high blasthole assays are cut to 10 g/t Au. All In-Pit Mineral Reserves at Mishi employ a 1.0 g/t cut-off grade and a 3.0 m minimum width. Estimates provide for 10% dilution, 10% lost ore and metallurgical recoveries of 83%. Mishi Mineral Reserves currently have a life of mine stripping ratio of 13.0 tonnes of waste per tonne of ore. Mishi In-Pit Mineral Resources extend to a depth of 110.0 m, employing a 0.5 g/t cut-off grade, a 3.0 m minimum width and are reported in-situ with no dilution or lost ore provisions. Mishi Underground Mineral Resources are reported in-situ employing a 3.0 g/t cut-off grade and a 1.5 m minimum mining width. Qualified Persons for the Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimates as per NI 43-101 include Marc-André Pelletier P. Eng, COO, and Michael Michaud, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Wesdome.

EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS



Production and Exploration Highlights Achievements Eagle River Ongoing extension and definition drilling of the 300 East Zone has continued to return high grade gold intersections. The 300 East Zone, previously defined from the 750 m-level to 1,000 m-level, has now been extended to the 1,400 m-level. The down plunge extension is a relatively more tabular zone that now measures in excess of 100 metres along strike with above average widths and grades, and remains open down plunge.

In addition, limited drilling has intersected a new zone of mineralization approximately 40 m north and in the hanging wall of the high grade 300 East zone. Hole 925-E-172 returned 43.1 g/t Au (29.0 g/t Au capped) over 1.5 m true width. This zone remains open down plunge and along strike and highlights the potential of finding additional sub-parallel zones in this area and will remain a priority throughout 2021.

The Company is continuing to develop and explore the 311 West Zone along the western margin of the mine diorite. The zone has transitioned from the diorite into the adjacent mafic volcanics, again highlighting the potential of the volcanic rocks to host gold mineralization, similar to that observed at the neighbouring Falcon 7 zone. The 311 West Zone remains open up plunge and along strike to the west within the mafic volcanics, and will be a focus of 2021 drilling. Total metres drilled in 2021 are budgeted to range between 164,000 and 174,000 m for five underground and three surface drill rigs, including underground exploration of 60,000 – 70,000 m, underground definition drilling of 50,000m, and surface exploration drilling 54,000 m. The Company was able to replace the depletion of 2020 mined reserves and add 5% more mineral reserves. Current mineral reserves at Eagle River Complex as of December 31, 2020 are 591,000 ounces of gold from 1.5 Mt at an overall grade of 12.6 g/t Au; as compared to the mineral reserves as of December 31, 2019 of 1.3 Mt at a grade of 13.4 g/t Au containing 560,000 ounces of gold.

Kiena Over the past year, underground drilling was focused on definition drilling of the A Zone, which increased the Kiena Deep A Zones Indicated Resources by 77% from 405,100 ounces to 717,400 ounces of gold since 2019, at a similar cut-off grade of 3.0 g/t Au., (see press release dated December 15, 2020). Drilling has since refocused on expansion drilling, not only at the A Zone and VC Zone, but at other prospective targets within the mine area. As part of this exploration focus, initial drilling has already successfully expanded the size of known mineralized zones, with follow-up drilling expected to contribute to future resource updates.

Drilling of the VC1 zone has continued to return a number of high grade intersections and has now confirmed the previous interpretation that the VC1 zone is a separate structure having a different orientation than the A Zone. The mineralization of the VC1 zone has transitioned from a more sulphide-rich variety found in the upper extents of the mine, to a quartz-rich environment with visible gold present at depth. The VC1 zone extends 475 m down plunge from 67 Level to 107 Level, where development and drilling are presently being completed. The VC1 zone remains open at depth and will be a focus for ongoing drilling.

Initial sill development was completed on the Kiena Deep A Zone on 111 Level. The development has confirmed the continuity of the A Zone high grade gold mineralization along strike. Visible gold is associated with folded quartz veins which are located within an overall zone of strong amphibole alteration. The mill was restarted to process the A zone bulk sample in December, of which a total of 1,500 ounces of gold have been sold. More gold from the mill circuit clean-up has been recovered and will be refined later in Q1, followed by the final reconciliation of the bulk sample, once all the information is available. The Kiena infrastructure has been well-maintained, and will enable a quick restart once a production decision is made.

The Pre-Feasibility Study (“ PFS ”) is progressing well, and it is expected to be completed in Q2, with a scheduled re-start decision shortly thereafter. The pre-production timeframe is forecast to be less than six months, potentially driving the Kiena Mine into commercial production in Q4 of this year.

”) is progressing well, and it is expected to be completed in Q2, with a scheduled re-start decision shortly thereafter. The pre-production timeframe is forecast to be less than six months, potentially driving the Kiena Mine into commercial production in Q4 of this year. The 2021 exploration program at Kiena consists of 65,000 m of underground drilling and 42,000 m of surface drilling

Technical Disclosure

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Marc-André Pelletier, P. Eng, Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Michaud, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

The mineral reserve and resource estimates reported in this news release were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) applies different standards in order to classify and report mineralization. This news release uses the terms “measured”, “indicated” and “inferred” mineral resources, as required by NI 43-101. Readers are advised that although such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities regulations, the SEC does not recognize such terms. Canadian standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to assume that any part or all, of the mineral deposits in these categories constitute or will ever be converted into mineral reserves. In addition, “inferred” mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, is economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines is in its 30th year of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930 metre shaft and 2,000 tonne per day mill. The Company is in the process of divesting of its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, which is being explored and evaluated to be developed in the appropriate gold price environment. The Company has approximately 139.4 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO.”

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Summarized Operating and Financial Data

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per unit amounts and otherwise indicated)

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating data Milling (tonnes) Eagle River 53,551 23,257 196,441 122,405 Mishi 3,555 9,108 39,856 46,405 Throughput 2 57,106 32,365 236,297 168,809 Head grades (g/t) Eagle River 11.7 28.6 14.2 23.1 Mishi 3.5 1.9 2.7 2.5 Recovery (%) Eagle River 98.0 97.6 97.7 97.3 Mishi 84.5 77.1 77.8 82.4 Production (ounces) Eagle River 19,667 20,894 87,560 88,617 Mishi 339 438 2,718 3,072 Total gold produced 2 20,006 21,332 90,278 91,688 Total gold sales (ounces) 19,889 22,100 91,229 88,423 Eagle River Complex (per ounce of gold sold) 1 Average realized price $ 2,430 $ 1,954 $ 2,360 $ 1,853 Cash costs 1,162 786 1,053 825 Cash margin $ 1,268 $ 1,168 $ 1,307 $ 1,028 All-in Sustaining Costs 1 $ 1,567 $ 1,305 $ 1,396 $ 1,293 Mine operating costs/tonne milled 1 $ 400 $ 470 $ 389 $ 424 Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate 1.3030 1.3200 1.3415 1.3269 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1 $ 892 $ 595 $ 785 $ 621 All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1 $ 1,203 $ 988 $ 1,040 $ 975 Financial Data Mine profit 1 $ 25,211 $ 25,816 $ 119,250 $ 90,900 Net income $ 8,491 $ 12,077 $ 50,715 $ 40,945 Net income adjusted 1 $ 8,491 $ 12,077 $ 50,715 $ 38,576 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization 1 $ 18,017 $ 23,276 $ 102,342 $ 80,722 Operating cash flow $ 12,893 $ 15,907 $ 102,292 $ 71,163 Free cash flow $ (8,813 ) $ (3,211 ) $ 29,009 $ 6,714 Per share data Net income $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ 0.36 $ 0.30 Adjusted net income 1 $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ 0.36 $ 0.28 Operating cash flow 1 $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.74 $ 0.52 Free cash flow 1 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.05

Refer to the Company’s 2020 Annual Management Discussion and Analysis on pages 28 – 35, entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the financial statements. Totals for tonnage and gold ounces information may not add due to rounding.



Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at December 31, 2020 As at December 31, 2019 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,480 $ 35,657 Receivables and prepaids 4,243 1,996 Sales tax receivable 4,731 3,344 Inventories 12,451 19,667 Total current assets 84,905 60,664 Restricted cash 657 657 Deferred financing cost 827 988 Mineral properties, plant and equipment 128,670 116,765 Exploration properties 143,524 106,644 Total assets $ 358,583 $ 285,718 Liabilities Current Borrowings $ - $ 3,636 Payables and accruals 21,123 19,219 Income and mining tax payable 3,481 1,419 Current portion of lease liabilities 5,901 3,781 Total current liabilities 30,505 28,055 Lease liabilities 5,604 5,889 Deferred income and mining tax liabilities 37,354 23,829 Decommissioning provisions 22,270 21,443 Total liabilities 95,733 79,216 Equity Equity attributable to owners of the Company Capital stock 179,540 174,789 Contributed surplus 6,472 5,590 Retained earnings 76,838 26,123 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 262,850 206,502 $ 358,583 $ 285,718





Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) and Comprehensive Income (loss)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31 December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 48,362 $ 43,223 $ 215,466 $ 163,974 Cost of sales (30,483 ) (22,804 ) (125,386 ) (94,806 ) Gross profit 17,879 20,419 90,080 69,168 Other expenses Corporate and general 2,231 1,745 7,378 6,668 Stock-based compensation 524 346 2,786 2,987 Write-down of exploration properties 2,034 - 2,034 - Write-down of mining equipment 427 247 427 247 5,216 2,338 12,625 9,902 Operating income 12,663 18,081 77,455 59,266 Quebec exploration credits refund - - - 2,867 Interest expense (294 ) (315 ) (1,096 ) (679 ) Accretion of decommissioning provisions (89 ) (71 ) (354 ) (372 ) Interest and other income (902 ) (131 ) (1,105 ) 351 Income before income and mining taxes 11,378 17,564 74,900 61,433 Income and mining tax expense Current 4,426 1,440 10,660 4,918 Deferred (1,539 ) 4,047 13,525 15,570 2,887 5,487 24,185 20,488 Net income and total comprehensive income $ 8,491 $ 12,077 $ 50,715 $ 40,945 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ 0.36 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ 0.36 $ 0.29 Weighted average number of common shares (000s) Basic 139,482 137,867 139,045 136,931 Diluted 142,874 141,670 142,569 140,550





Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Total Equity

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Retained Capital Contributed Earnings/ Total Stock Surplus (Deficit) Equity Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 166,387 $ 5,777 $ (14,955 ) $ 157,209 Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 - - 40,945 40,945 Exercise of options 5,361 - - 5,361 Value attributed to options exercised 2,613 (2,613 ) - - Value attributed to options expired - (133 ) 133 - Value attributed to DSUs redeemed 175 (175 ) - - Value attributed to RSUs exercised 253 (253 ) - - Stock-based compensation - 2,987 - 2,987 Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 174,789 $ 5,590 $ 26,123 $ 206,502 Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 - - 50,715 50,715 Exercise of options 2,847 - - 2,847 Value attributed to options exercised 1,327 (1,327 ) - - Value attributed to RSUs exercised 577 (577 ) - - Stock-based compensation - 2,786 - 2,786 Balance, December 31, 2020 $ 179,540 $ 6,472 $ 76,838 $ 262,850





Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31 December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net income 8,491 12,077 50,715 40,945 Depreciation and depletion 6,345 5,397 26,346 21,732 Stock-based compensation 524 346 2,786 2,987 Accretion of decommissioning provisions 89 71 354 372 Deferred income and mining tax expense (1,539 ) 4,047 13,525 15,570 Amortizstion of deferred financing cost 111 86 370 86 Interest expense 294 325 1,096 703 Write-down of mining equipment and exploration properties 2,461 247 2,461 247 Loss on disposal of equipment - 52 - 52 Foreign exchange loss on lease financing (140 ) - (36 ) - 16,636 22,648 97,617 82,694 Net changes in non-cash working capital (35 ) (5,271 ) 13,272 (7,851 ) Mining and income tax paid (3,708 ) (1,470 ) (8,597 ) (3,680 ) Net cash from operating activities 12,893 15,907 102,292 71,163 Financing Activities Exercise of options 442 1,716 2,847 5,361 Debt issue less of deferred cost - (742 ) (209 ) 2,562 Repayment of borrowings - - (3,636 ) - Repayment of lease liabilities (1,316 ) (901 ) (4,847 ) (5,030 ) Termination of lease arrangements - - - (3,952 ) Interest paid (294 ) (312 ) (1,096 ) (676 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,168 ) (239 ) (6,941 ) (1,735 ) Investing Activities Additions to mining properties (8,984 ) (9,905 ) (27,956 ) (33,542 ) Additions to exploration properties (11,406 ) (8,312 ) (40,480 ) (25,220 ) Funds held against standby letter of credit - - - (657 ) Net changes in non-cash working capital (1,367 ) (405 ) 908 (1,730 ) Net cash used in investing activities (21,757 ) (18,622 ) (67,528 ) (61,149 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (10,033 ) (2,954 ) 27,823 8,279 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 73,513 38,611 35,657 27,378 Cash and cash equivalents - end of year 63,480 35,657 63,480 35,657 Cash and cash equivalents consist of: Cash $ 63,480 $ 35,657 $ 63,480 $ 35,657 $ 63,480 $ 35,657 $ 63,480 $ 35,657

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/410f9ef5-20db-4aba-82bc-0447a792f7ef