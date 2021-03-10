Artesian Resources Corporation Reports 2020 Year-End Earnings and Fourth Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), a leading provider of water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula, today announced earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.



Highlights

Increased diluted earnings per share by 11.9% to $1.79 in 2020

Increased revenues by 5.4% in 2020 and 3.5% in the fourth quarter

Increased common stock dividend by 3%

Paid quarterly dividends to shareholders for 113 consecutive quarters and increased dividends for the 24th consecutive year

Invested $40.0 million in 2020 in water and wastewater infrastructure

Acquired two municipal water systems, adding approximately 3,000 people served in Delaware during 2020, and marking the 6 th and 7 th acquisition over the past 3 years

and 7 acquisition over the past 3 years Completed Sussex Regional Recharge Facility, designed to accept over 3 million gallons per day of treated wastewater in Sussex County, Delaware



Year-End Results

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $16.8 million, a $1.9 million, or 12.7%, increase compared to net income recorded for the same period of 2019. Diluted earnings per share was $1.79 for the year ended December 31, 2020, an 11.9% increase compared to $1.60 for the same period of 2019.

“Our year end results provided a strong finish to what was a challenging year for everyone as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and CEO. “In an uncertain economic environment, we stayed focused on the Company’s commitment to ensure customers have safe, reliable water service, while continuing to enhance operational efficiencies and control costs in order to sustain resilient financial results,” said Taylor.

Revenues totaled $88.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, $4.5 million, or 5.4%, more than revenues recorded for the same period in 2019. Water sales revenue increased $2.9 million, or 3.9%, primarily due to an increase in residential consumption revenue, an increase from customer growth and an increase in Distribution System Improvement Charges (“DSIC”) revenue, partially offset by a decrease in non-residential consumption revenue. Other utility operating revenue increased 32.7% to $6.5 million, primarily the result of an increase in industrial wastewater service revenue related to the minimum required volume of wastewater under contract and an increase in wastewater revenue from customer growth.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and income taxes, increased $1.3 million, or 2.8%. The majority of the increase is related to an increase in overall compensation and employee benefit costs. In addition, bad debt expense increased as a result of executive orders issued during 2020 by state governmental agencies requiring utility companies to prohibit late fees and service disconnections for non-payment that led to a longer receivable cycle and the need for increased reserves for bad debt.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased $0.3 million, or 3.1%, primarily due to continued investment in utility plant providing supply, treatment, storage and distribution of water to customers and service to our wastewater customers.

Federal and state income tax expense increased $0.5 million, or 9.7%, primarily due to increased pre-tax income in 2020 compared to 2019.

Other income, net increased $0.1 million, or 5.8%, primarily due to an increase in miscellaneous income of $0.3 million, related to an increase in patronage from CoBank as a result of a higher average loan balance outstanding and a special distribution in 2020. Allowance for funds used during construction (“AFUDC”), decreased $0.2 million, as a result of lower long-term construction activity subject to AFUDC.

Interest expense increased $0.6 million, primarily due to an increase in long-term debt interest related to the Series V First Mortgage Bond issued on December 17, 2019. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in short-term debt interest, primarily related to lower interest rates and short-term borrowing levels in 2020.

Capital Expenditures

As part of Artesian’s on-going effort to ensure high quality reliable service to customers, $40.0 million was invested in 2020, compared to $40.7 million in 2019, in water and wastewater infrastructure projects including installation of transmission and distribution facilities, replacement of aging mains, rehabilitation of treatment facilities, and redevelopment of wells and pumping equipment.

Artesian continues to invest in critical infrastructure in 2021. In Sussex County the Dagsboro Water Treatment Plant is currently under construction, which will be interconnected with 7 miles of main and 45 fire hydrants to the existing South Bethany system. This will provide an additional 2.0 million gallons per day of water supply to serve the rapidly growing beach community.

“Artesian has remained committed to investments ensuring safe, high quality water and reliable service and infrastructure to meet water and wastewater service needs in our growing Sussex County service area in an environmentally sensitive manner,” said Taylor.

Fourth Quarter Results

Net income remained the same at $3.1 million for both the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019. Diluted earnings per share also remained the same at $0.33 for both the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019.

Revenues totaled $21.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, $0.7 million, or 3.5%, more than revenues for the same period in 2019. Water sales revenue decreased $0.1 million, or 0.5%, primarily due to a decrease in non-residential consumption revenue. Other utility operating revenue increased approximately $0.7 million, or 50.6%, primarily the result of an increase in industrial wastewater service revenue related to the minimum required volume of wastewater under contract and an increase in wastewater revenue from customer growth. Non-utility revenue increased $0.1 million, or 9.6%, primarily due to an increase in contract revenue related to design fees and an increase in Service Line Protection Plan revenue.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and income taxes, increased $0.5 million, or 3.9%, primarily related to an increase in overall compensation and employee benefit costs. In addition, purchased water expenses increased, primarily due to the timing of water purchased under contract.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased $0.2 million, or 6.6%, primarily due to continued investment in utility plant providing supply, treatment, storage and distribution of water to customers and service to our wastewater customers.

Federal and state income tax expense decreased $0.2 million, or 14.8%, primarily due to permanent tax differences.

AFUDC decreased $0.1 million, or 28.1%, as a result of lower long-term construction activity subject to AFUDC.

Interest expense increased $0.1 million, primarily due to an increase in long-term debt interest related to the Series V First Mortgage Bond issued on December 17, 2019. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in short-term debt interest, primarily related to lower interest rates and short-term borrowing levels in 2020.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.2 billion gallons of water per year through 1,368 miles of main to over a third of Delawareans.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, continued growth in our business, continuing operational efficiencies and cost controls and anticipated future investments in infrastructure. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including: changes in weather, changes in our contractual obligations, changes in government policies, the timing and results of our rate requests, failure to receive regulatory approval, changes in economic and market conditions generally and other matters discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so and you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as representation of the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

Artesian Resources Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenues Water sales $ 18,299 $ 18,382 $ 76,476 $ 73,609 Other utility operating revenue 2,108 1,400 6,525 4,916 Non-utility operating revenue 1,344 1,226 5,140 5,070 21,751 21,008 88,141 83,595 Operating Expenses Utility operating expenses 10,797 10,324 40,338 39,189 Non-utility operating expenses 890 931 3,277 3,315 Depreciation and amortization 2,863 2,686 11,143 10,803 State and federal income taxes 1,004 1,179 5,684 5,181 Property and other taxes 1,357 1,297 5,404 5,182 16,911 16,417 65,846 63,670 Operating Income 4,840 4,591 22,295 19,925 Allowance for funds used during construction 253 352 1,170 1,410 Miscellaneous (51 ) (55 ) 971 614 Income Before Interest Charges 5,042 4,888 24,436 21,949 Interest Charges 1,928 1,789 7,619 7,024 Net Income $ 3,114 $ 3,099 $ 16,817 $ 14,925 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 9,347 9,289 9,327 9,277 Net Income per Common Share - Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 1.80 $ 1.61 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 9,388 9,337 9,369 9,326 Net Income per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 1.79 $ 1.60 Artesian Resources Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Utility Plant, at original cost less accumulated depreciation $ 559,561 $ 530,721 Current Assets 17,619 14,207 Regulatory and Other Assets 16,038 15,440 $ 593,218 $ 560,368 Capitalization and Liabilities Stockholders' Equity $ 169,426 $ 160,268 Long Term Debt, Net of Current Portion 142,333 144,156 Current Liabilities 43,724 25,599 Net Advances for Construction 4,578 5,421 Contributions in Aid of Construction 160,258 149,479 Other Liabilities 72,899 75,445 $ 593,218 $ 560,368



