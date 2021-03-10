Relay Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on RLY-4008 at AACR Annual Meeting

RLY-4008 demonstrates strong activity against known clinical on-target resistance mutations in cellular and in vivo preclinical models

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by leveraging unparalleled insights into protein motion, today announced that preclinical data for RLY-4008, a potent, selective and oral small molecule inhibitor of FGFR2, has been selected for poster presentation at the upcoming virtual American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. AACR is being held April 10-15 and May 17-21. The Company anticipates disclosing initial clinical data for RLY-4008 in the second half of 2021.



Poster Presentation Details:

Title: RLY-4008, a novel precision therapy for FGFR2-driven cancers designed to potently and selectively inhibit FGFR2 and FGFR2 resistance mutations

Abstract Number: 1455

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Tyrosine Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors

The poster will be available on April 10, 2021 on the Relay Therapeutics website at https://ir.relaytx.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About RLY-4008

RLY-4008 is a potent, selective and oral small molecule inhibitor of FGFR2, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is frequently altered in certain cancers. FGFR2 is one of four members of the FGFR family, a set of closely related proteins with highly similar protein sequences and properties. Preclinically, RLY-4008 demonstrates FGFR2-dependent killing in cancer cell lines and induces regression in in vivo models, while showing minimal inhibition of other targets, including other members of the FGFR family. In addition, RLY-4008 demonstrates strong activity against known clinical on-target resistance mutations in cellular and in vivo preclinical models. RLY-4008 is currently being evaluated in a first-in-human trial designed to treat patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors. To learn more about the first-in-human clinical trial of RLY-4008, please visit here.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicines company transforming the drug discovery process with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. Built on unparalleled insights into protein motion and how this dynamic behavior relates to protein function, Relay Therapeutics aims to effectively drug protein targets that have previously been intractable, with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The Company’s Dynamo™ platform integrates an array of leading-edge experimental and computational approaches to provide a differentiated understanding of protein structure and motion to drug these targets. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding plans and timelines for the clinical development of RLY-4008, the therapeutic potential and clinical benefits thereof and the Company’s strategy, business plans and focus. The words "may," “might,” "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," “expect,” "estimate," “seek,” "predict," “future,” "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: the impact of COVID-19 on countries or regions in which we have operations or do business, as well as on the timing and anticipated results of our clinical trials, strategy and future operations; the delay of any current or planned clinical trials or the development of the Company’s drug candidates; the risk that the results of our clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future clinical trials; the Company’s ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the timing and outcome of the Company’s planned interactions with regulatory authorities; and obtaining, maintaining and protecting its intellectual property. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Relay Therapeutics’ most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Relay Therapeutics' views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Relay Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

