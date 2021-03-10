Small Arms Market Size to Reach USD 6.82 Billion in 2027 | Extensive Rise in Investment in Defense & Law Enforcement Bodies are Some Major Factors Influencing Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key players in the Small Arms market include Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 6.82 billion in 2027 and register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors influencing market growth include growing adoption of small arms for self-defense and safety, rising incidence of domestic violence and terrorist activities, increasing interest in game hunting, and rising usage of small arms in sports, to name a few.

In addition, spike in instances of cross-border conflicts, increasing number of armed law enforcement troops and recruitment of new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare and intercountry conflicts are some other key factors driving growth of the market to a significant extent. Furthermore, reduced manufacturing costs of guns due to rising use of 3D printing technologies and systems, growing demand for smart guns, and increasing usage of polymer in the arms industry are some other factors expected to continue to support market revenue growth going ahead.

The market landscape for small arms is expected to remain competitive and highly fragmented consisting of a number of small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates accounting for significant market revenue share. Increasing technological advancements and higher diversification in offered products is expected to open up high potential revenue opportunities for innovative players operating in the market.

Some key findings in the report

In January 2020, The Adani Group, which is an Indian conglomerate, announced its acquisition of a small arms business facility in Gwalior, India. With this acquisition, the company entered in the small arms business where it will enhance capabilities in producing machine guns, carbines, and other small arms.

Polymer segment revenue is expected to register a rapid CAGR owing to higher efficiency in manufacturing small arms using 3D printing techniques and reduction in overall costing with higher applicability in sports and hunting applications.

Asia Pacific market revenue growth registered a robust and inclining CAGR in 2020, led by China, India, Pakistan, South Korea, and North Korea budget allotment for defense and law enforcement grooming purposes. In addition, increasing incidence of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, and higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry are factors driving market growth in the region.

Key players in the market include Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global small arms market on the basis of type, end use, caliber, technology, cutting type, firing systems, materials used, and region:

Type Outlook $1 Pistols Revolvers Rifles Machine Guns Shotguns Carbines Others

End Use Outlook $1$1 Military Law Enforcement Hunting Sports Self-defense

Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) 5.56mm 7.62mm 9mm 12.7mm 14.5mm Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Guided Unguided

Cutting Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Smooth Bore Threaded

Firing Systems Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Gas-operated Recoil-operated Manually-operated

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Steel Aluminum Polymer Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Russia UK Germany France Italy Spain BENELUX Asia Pacific China India Japan Pakistan South Korea North Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



