Affimed Announces Presentations at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021

/EIN News/ --



AFM24 preclinical in vivo data will be presented as a poster

Data on AFM13 in combination with adoptive NK cells will be presented during a Major Symposium

Heidelberg, Germany, March 10, 2021 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that preclinical anti-tumor efficacy in vivo data from its innate cell engager (ICE®) AFM24 have been accepted for e-poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting I, being held on April 10-15.

In addition, early data from a Phase 1 study evaluating AFM13 preloaded CAR-like cord blood-derived NK cells followed by weekly AFM13 monotherapy in patients with recurrent or refractory CD30-expressing lymphomas at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will be presented by Katy Rezvani during a Major Symposium on April 13th.

Poster details:

Title: AFM24 is a novel, highly potent, tetravalent bispecific EGFR/CD16A-targeting Innate Cell Engager (ICE®) designed for the treatment of EGFR-positive malignancies

Abstract: 1881

Authors: Jens Pahl, Gabriele Hintzen, Uwe Reusch, Torsten Haneke, Christian Breunig, Sheena Pinto, Cassandra Choe-Juliak, Andreas Harstrick, Wolfgang Fischer, Arndt Schottelius, Joachim Koch, Erich Rajkovic

Poster Release: The e-poster website will be launched on April 10, 2021. All e-posters will be available for browsing on this date. The poster will also be available on the Company’s website - www.affimed.com

Major Symposium Details:

Session Title: Engineering and Modulating Natural Killer (NK) Cells for Cancer Immunotherapy

Session Number: SY30

Talk: CAR-NK, a Drive to the Future of Cell Therapy

Speaker: Katy Rezvani, MD, PhD, Sally Copper Murray Endowed Chair in Cancer Research Professor of Medicine, Chief, Section of Cellular Therapy, Director for Translational Research Medical Director, SCT Laboratory and the GMP Laboratory, Department of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, MD Anderson

Moderated 30-minute Panel Session for Q&A Date: Tuesday, April 13, 1:30-2:00 pm ET





More details about the programs for the AACR Virtual Annual Meetings are available online at www.aacr.org .

About AFM13

AFM13 is a first-in-class innate cell engager (ICE®) that uniquely activates the innate immune system to destroy CD30-positive hematologic tumors. AFM13 induces specific and selective killing of CD30-positive tumor cells, leveraging the power of the innate immune system by engaging and activating natural killer (NK) cells and macrophages. AFM13 is Affimed’s most advanced ICE® clinical program and is currently being evaluated as a monotherapy in a registration-directed trial in patients with relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma or transformed mycosis fungoides (REDIRECT). The study is actively recruiting, and additional details can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov using the identifier NCT04101331.

In addition, Affimed is studying AFM13 in combination with cord blood-derived allogeneic NK cells in patients with recurrent or refractory CD30-positive Hodgkin or non-Hodgkin lymphomas. The investigator-sponsored Phase 1 study, conducted at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, is administering a CAR-like, stable complex of AFM13 pre-loaded cord blood-derived allogeneic NK cells. The study can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov using the identifier NCT04074746.

About AFM24

AFM24 is a tetravalent, bispecific innate cell engager (ICE®) that activates the innate immune system by binding to CD16A on innate immune cells and EGFR, a protein widely expressed on solid tumors, to kill cancer cells. Generated by Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform, AFM24 represents a distinctive mechanism of action that uses EGFR as a docking site to engage innate immune cells for tumor cell killing through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis.

Affimed is evaluating AFM24 as a monotherapy for patients with advanced EGFR-expressing solid malignancies whose disease has progressed after treatment with previous anticancer therapies. AFM24-101 is a first-in-human Phase 1/2a open-label, non-randomized, multi-center, multiple ascending dose escalation and expansion study and can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov using the identifier NCT04259450. In addition, Affimed is planning to initiate further studies evaluating AFM24 in combination with adoptive NK cell transfer and in combination with atezolizumab.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to give patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK® platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients’ immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, NY, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Alexander Fudukidis

Head of Investor Relations

E-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com

Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102

Media Contact

Mary Beth Sandin

Head of Marketing and Communications

E-Mail: m.sandin@affimed.com